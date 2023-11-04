Imran's Naya Pakistan slogan was a gimmick to gain votes: Khattak.

I supported Imran Khan to change country’s system, says PTI-P chief.

Fazl political agitation only aimed at coming to power: ex-minister.

Imran Khan's 'Naya Pakistan was topi drama': Pervez Khattak Former PTI leader says he supported Imran to change system but his slogans turned out to be false

Former PTI leader says he supported Imran to change system but his slogans turned out to be falsePakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P) chief Pervez Khattak has taken a jibe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying his political slogan of "Naya (new) Pakistan" was a gimmick to gain votes.Khattak was among the dozens of PTI leaders who parted ways with the PTI chief and formed a breakaway faction of the PTI following the May 9 riots triggered by the arrest of Khan in a corruption case.“Imran Khan’s slogan of Naya [new] Pakistan was nothing but a[gimmick]. I supported Imran Khan to change the country’s system but all his slogans turned out to be false,” he said while addressing a party event in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Malakand district.Khattak further said that Imran hates all of his political opponents and rival parties. “The PTI chairman is a dictator [and] he wants to introduce a presidential system in the country,” he remarked.In the same address, he also criticised Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman saying his political agitation was only aimed at coming to power.He said the country’s political leadership treats the nation like "an enemy" and added that no political party in the country implemented its election manifesto.Khattak said his newly-formed party is seeking to provide justice to the masses “at their doorstep”.PTI-P Chairman Khattak on Friday said he had established the new party to expose the dual faces of political leaders.Last month, speaking at a public rally, Khattak said that the political leaders had been making us a fool for the last 75 years in the name of “roti, kapra aur makan and Naya Pakistan”.He said that the rhetoric of these leaders always deceived simple people. The masses should ask the leaders of all political parties to name those who pushed the country to the current situation.“They should be asked as to who was responsible for joblessness, lawlessness and the bad economic situation in Pakistan,” he had said.Political parties have now upped their blame games as the date (February 8, 20240 for general elections has been announced.