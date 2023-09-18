What's new

Pervez Khattak hints at forming coalition with PTI

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Sep 26, 2018
16,613
12
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentarians chief Pervez Khattak has hinted at forming a coalition with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after his political party wins upcoming polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

PTI Parliamentarians chief Pervez Khattak said that his political party may form an alliance with the PTI after getting victorious in the elections.

According to details, the US Consul General met Pervez Khattak. The meeting was attended by the party’s vice chairman Mahmood Khan, secretary information Ziaullah Bangash and other leaders.

They discussed the country’s political situation and briefed the US Consul General about the party’s manifesto, constitution and electoral slogans. It is the first-ever visit of a US diplomat to the office of the political party in KP.

Pervez Khattak sees general elections in Feb 2024

During the meeting, Khattak said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties are unpopular among the nationals. He admitted that the PTI’s popularity will be affected after improvements in the economic situation.

The PTI Parliamentarians chief said that there are chances to form an alliance with the PTI in case of winning the upcoming polls. He claimed that the public contact campaign and rallies are being organised which would divert PTI’s supporters to his political party.

Former defence minister Pervez Khattak launched a new political party under the name of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentarians.

Khattak who was expelled from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over his statement against the party chief, announced his new political party.
