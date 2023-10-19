Imran Khan was shot because of his 'proximity to the Jews' : Jemima Goldsmith

Ex-wife of Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, Jemima Goldsmith, has spoken about the Israeli bombing in Gaza while sharing some of her past experiences:I have Jewish and Muslim family members & friends, whom I deeply love. I have lived in a Muslim country for ten years and have been to Gaza & The West Bank and I also have a historic family connection to Israel. I have personally had (and continue to receive) countless death threats on account of my Jewishness & faced decades of antisemitic abuse. The father of my children was shot, according to his would- be -assassin, because of his “proximity to the Jews” – ie. me. Meanwhile my children have faced Islamophobia in the UK (& antisemitism in Pakistan!).Perhaps because of these experiences, I passionately believe that political tribalism is the enemy, not just of reasonable discourse but of peace. It’s why I’m so in awe of the bravery & integrity of those Israelis who despite having lost relatives in the last few days, have made some of the most powerful statements against the ongoing bombing of Gaza. I pray their voices are heard. Killing and maiming thousands more innocent children will not save terrorised hostages, nor will it bring peace and, like the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan post 9-11, will likely only create more terrorism and a less safe world for all of us.