If your relatives are determined to kill your dear ones for property

If your relatives are determined to kill you or your dear ones for property, what would you do?

Police won't give you protection if you can't/don't pay enough bribes. Police are corrupt and crime control is the last thing on their mind.

Probably the answer to above question is: Might is Right. Probably in such situations, the stronger party (rich and powerful) wins and the weaker party can do nothing about it.

Moreover their (those relatives) following characteristic make them much much much more dangerous. Due to decades of their apparently good behaviour, they never showed any sign of their criminal tendencies until below events. Hence you didn't expect any danger from them. So no question of even slightest of precaution. Then suddenly after so many years (after some decades) they began to show their real nature - encroached on your property, spread false canards about you or your dear ones by telling a lot of lies to society, their servants scuffled with your supporter (the supporter on your side was just a well-wisher because since you are not rich or powerful, unlike your relatives you can't afford a servant), made intimidating threats, etc. Worse, there are compelling reasons to believe that, in connection with the property issue, they had already murdered, without 'intimation', a couple of other unsuspecting relatives quietly and the murders were passed off as natural deaths. It was the effect of their quality of not showing their real nature.
 
Well you would have 2 choices, either submit and give all the properties to the relatives and move elsewhere with your own family or you take the war to your relatives.
 

