Properties of over 4000 militants living in Pakistan to be seized: Report

Over 4,000 militants who fled Jammu Kashmir in the last three decades and are operating from Pakistan are likely to lose their properties in Jammu Kashmir.According to the Jammu Kashmir admin, around 4200 militants who are living in Pakistan have been listed among the “proclaimed offenders” by the government of India and their properties are being attached.Quoting unnamed officials, WION reported that authorities have already started the drive by seizing the properties and agencies like the National Investigative Agency (NIA) and State Investigative Agency (SIA) are involved in the seizure.Jammu and Kashmir Police have also seized over 16 properties only in Doda district in the last one week.“Those who have gone and taken shelter in Pakistan were earlier associated with militancy here and now are running the networks from sitting across the border. We have made a list of those involved and recently in Doda district we have taken strict action against those and seized their properties and have been listed among fugitives,” said Dilbagh Singh, the Director-General of J&K Police.In a recent statement, LG Manoj Sinha also appealed to the locals of Kashmir Valley to not support or provide shelter to the terrorists.Categories: REGIONAL