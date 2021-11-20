Hot deals for LIFT planes in the Middle East, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt

HAL SPORT ​

Egypt and the requirements of advanced training aircraftEgypt completely rehabilitates the air force, the stage that began in 1981 to rebuild the air forceand resulted inAlpha jet production during the period between1982-1985, with 45-54 aircraftThis was followed by the acquisition of 49 Czech L-59E aircraft from 1992-1994Egypt produced more than 120 K-8E planes locally in cooperation with China. Before entering service, the plane went through 33 locally developed aircraft. During the production phase, many parts were developed to improve the performance of the plane.In 2019, Egypt asked China to participate in the aircraft development program, and China has already developed the aircraft and started to put a derivative of it K-8NG for marketing after a complete modification of COCKPIT and the structure, which is generally a development similar to the L-39NG aircraft.It may include a reduction in the weight of the aircraft's structure to increase its operational range, as well as improving its ability in light ground attack missions, and integrating Chinese drone munitions with it.The most important offers for Egypt for advanced training planes for Egypt, which there is a lot of talk about is the expensive M346 plane, which Italy offers with a high-level training program.The American side offered the SM-31T plane to Egypt at prices between 12.5-17 million dollars, and an additional offer was made for another copy with the Ukrainian engine, Motor Sich AI-322-30F, with a thrust of 5 tons with the afterburner, and a propulsion capacity of 3 tons without the afterburner, with an internal armament container and a ghostly form with a low thermal signature. The radar shop is as followsLight Fighter (LF), Air Defense Fighter (ADF),Advanced Pilot Trainer (APT) and Supersonic Trainer (ST)and armedFixed: One fuselage mounted M61A2 20mm gatling cannon with 500 rdsExpendable: Internal Weapons Bay and six external wing hardpoints for up to 3,223 kg of external storesTo avoid any objections from the US Congress to the American engine Honeywell F125X Afterburning Turbofan delivering 12,250 lbs st with Afterburner and 8,120 lbs stat Military Power. The powerplant is fitted with variable geometry, thrust vectoring and reversing 2D nozzleContrary to what many are promoting, especially some look at the best offer, which is the Indian for the HAL SportIt is based on a mini version of MIRAGE-2000With excellent capabilities, Argentina made it one of the final options because of its high maneuverabilityBut an Indian Uttam AESA radar also offers to supply it with various Indian and French munitions, whether MICA-NG or ASTRA-MK2 missiles.The Indian offer to transfer technology, not only, as some believe, assembling the plane locally, but also transferring sensitive technologies related to radars and avionics, but also ammunition, as long as Egypt will require 100-120 planes for local production as well as exportIndia provides a wide range of domestic equipmentSuch as the DRDO NGARM missile, in addition to India obtaining a license to produce ATP SNIPER locally instead of the Israeli Lighting to equip the aircraftEgypt owns 32 ATP SNIPER scoring warehousesThis makes the plane compatible with the equipment available in Egypt in advanceThe price for the aircraft LCA LIFT was offered to Malaysia at a price of $ 36 million for the supply of 18 aircraft, and at a price of $ 50 million for the Tejas Mark 1A version.Egypt is a former customer of Chinese planes and suffered a lot from the problems of the K-8E plane, so the other Chinese offers were not attractive, as Egypt one of its demands is an advanced training plane G limits: +9/−3.5and maneuvering capabilities representing the maneuvers of the fifth generation fighters with high attack capabilities angle of attack from 24 degree in IOC-II to 28 degree in FOC and inflight refueling capabilityWhich was completely failed by the Chinese offers, which were excluded in the Argentine and Malaysian tendersEgypt wants a fighter plane, as well as giving it combat missionsThe price for the plane will be good, as the price of 36 million dollars for the number of 18 planes in the Malaysian offer decreases to Egypt by 15% in the case of Egypt’s request for 100 planes to 30 million dollars for India. Its actual cost and the same for the combat versions of it, which will make India provide more advanced versionsThe Egyptian choice for India will not be a meter on the plane, but rather by developing the Egyptian aircraft industry. The Indians may have a final product that is not great, but the parts and components that they make are all based on foreign technologies. Therefore, if the quality is controlled with a higher doubt, their product and technologies will be good. What Egypt wants from India is the transfer of medium and technical technologies Which Western Europe refuses to transfer, and when the Europeans see that India is a competition, they will allow the transfer of more important technologies for industry to the Egyptian militaryLCA ENGINE OTHER CHOICESEven the engines of the LCA aircraftIndia is offering another alternative engine and the M88 engine used in the Rafale is more than goodIt is the latest technology from the American GE-404 engine used on the Indian plane, and it weighs less than itOr even the RD-33MKA engine is another option to be integrated with the French or Russian engines in the service that will be built locally, which will make Egypt engage in the request for more developments on this engine, which will be major on the MIG-35/29M fightersLCA SPORT COCKPITThere are counter-propaganda from some, whether competitive or hostile, but also every country sees its interest. Simply some ally with Turkey against Egypt and the Gulf. It is very natural that the levels of relations with them do not become good, and Egypt aims to develop its air force with the best equipment available globally and at the lowest available cost.Simply, Egypt trusts the best and most economically and technically feasibleASPJ FOR LCAIndia offers a complete ammunition package as well as a study to localize them locally with the planeNew Gen Anti Radiation MissileASTRA MK2