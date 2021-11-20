What's new

Hot deals for LIFT planes in the Middle East, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt

S

sami_1

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Dec 21, 2007
Messages
375
Reaction score
0
49eca83dgy1gkmmh7igxej21hr0u0gvg.jpg


China is actively seeking to export the L-15 aircraft to the Emirates with a UAE production license to produce 48 aircraft to replace the Emirates' aging BAE Hawk and Aermacchi MB-339 trainer aircraft. While Saudi Arabia wants an advanced training aircraft and a light attack aircraft, China offers the L-15B version as a combat and attack version. China promotes L-15B to Saudi Arabia as an alternative to the F-16 Emirates’ requests for an advanced training bird go back to 2009, when it negotiated with Alenia Aermacchi company for the Emirates to produce it locally. The negotiations failed and stopped in 2011, and the M346 is sold at a price of 50 million dollars for contracts in 2020. It is an exaggerated price, and the contracts for the M346 plane are mostly corrupt and suspicious. Nigeria is one of the most corrupt countries in the world, so it contracted quickly and therefore many countries rejected it The M346 & L-15 planes are all derived from the Russian YAK-130 aircraft, and the Russian and Chinese planes are marketed at a price of 15-20 million dollars. The price of Italian rose from 30 to 50 million dollars, so only some European countries buy it in small numbers The L-15Z was sold to the Zambian Air Force at a price of $15 million And Emirates may ask for it with distinctive specifications at a price between 20-25 million dollars, and it is considered a cheap solution in working as a COIN/CAS LIFT plane The plane also has a UCAV version




L-15_WRZY.jpg


that was tested in 2013 The capabilities of the L-15 depend on the copies produced The current production versions are L-15AW, a non-afterburner motorized version, equipped with a New holographic HUD with a 2800-3000kg thrust engine. LIFT COIN L-15B نسخة version Equipped with an afterburner, capacities between 4.5-5 tons for each engine, which provides total thrust capabilities between 18400-22045 pounds AI-222-28F (thrust 4500 kg afterburning) and AI-222-30F (5000 kg thrust afterburning ) engines An unmanned version of the UCAV was flown in 2013, and the Emirates could produce a version similar to the GJ-11 as the Loyal Wingman.
d3d3LnBhcmFsYXkuY29tLzEzMC8xMzA2LmpwZw==.jpg


This is what makes the deal special, and consequently, the Emirates expands its production lines to the Gulf and export, especially since the Emirates have customers in African and Arab countries, which will facilitate marketing for them. The plane is equipped with the SD-10 missile, and it was tested in 2018 in the Chinese Navy, and more than one SD-10 missile was successfully launched As well as the PL-10E missiles The Chinese plane will provide the new versions with a large screen display instead of the current cabin AESA radar, whether Italian or Chinese, is also available The plane was presented to Egypt in 2010 to be produced locally in Egyptian production lines that have been suspended since 2011. The plane has a good future market as a result of China’s capabilities to develop it and equip it with various weapons, which makes it a cheap platform for delivering advanced munitions. In the Yemeni Houthi theater, killing Yemeni militias flying is much better than using heavy aircraft such as F-15 and TYPHOON, with several times the operating hours cost less . Especially with America's successive refusal to supply the F-16 to Saudi Arabia, which are sold at a price of 150 million dollars
E2C616F1-C025-44EE-8701-740E2D8BCC74.jpeg


The fact that the Emiratis are more flexible in exporting and the ability to give personal benefits to those with influence in different countries to pass arms deals and UAE sales to them will make the Emiratis easily market them to many countries, including exporting to Egypt itself as an option available to Egypt among several options

L-15-de-ataque-leve-211.jpg

The plane represents for the Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt a very cheap and flexible solution in all ways and the possibility of producing multiple derivative versions of it
UCAV
LIFT
LIGHT MULTIROLE FIGHTER Low thermal and radar signature
LOW Ownership and operational Hour Cost

Ease of technology transfer, as China is a complete producer of the aircraft, except for the Ukrainian engine, which is easily exported, especially Ukraine's good relations with Arab and African countries

China meets all the required modifications and even accepts the integration of European and American components into the plane


img-a631bec516301c58f3c9aa1926081bcf.jpg

New Chinese COCKPIT training aircraft modular shape
 
111781_233853117_FEOID9LXEAAJWi-.jpg



Egypt and the requirements of advanced training aircraft
Egypt completely rehabilitates the air force, the stage that began in 1981 to rebuild the air force

and resulted in
Alpha jet production during the period between
1982-1985, with 45-54 aircraft

This was followed by the acquisition of 49 Czech L-59E aircraft from 1992-1994
20211115025758111.jpg

Egypt produced more than 120 K-8E planes locally in cooperation with China. Before entering service, the plane went through 33 locally developed aircraft. During the production phase, many parts were developed to improve the performance of the plane.

In 2019, Egypt asked China to participate in the aircraft development program, and China has already developed the aircraft and started to put a derivative of it K-8NG for marketing after a complete modification of COCKPIT and the structure, which is generally a development similar to the L-39NG aircraft.
It may include a reduction in the weight of the aircraft's structure to increase its operational range, as well as improving its ability in light ground attack missions, and integrating Chinese drone munitions with it.

K-8NG.jpg

The most important offers for Egypt for advanced training planes for Egypt, which there is a lot of talk about is the expensive M346 plane, which Italy offers with a high-level training program.

The American side offered the SM-31T plane to Egypt at prices between 12.5-17 million dollars, and an additional offer was made for another copy with the Ukrainian engine, Motor Sich AI-322-30F, with a thrust of 5 tons with the afterburner, and a propulsion capacity of 3 tons without the afterburner, with an internal armament container and a ghostly form with a low thermal signature. The radar shop is as follows
Light Fighter (LF), Air Defense Fighter (ADF),
Advanced Pilot Trainer (APT) and Supersonic Trainer (ST)
and armed
Fixed: One fuselage mounted M61A2 20mm gatling cannon with 500 rds
Expendable: Internal Weapons Bay and six external wing hardpoints for up to 3,223 kg of external stores

To avoid any objections from the US Congress to the American engine Honeywell F125X Afterburning Turbofan delivering 12,250 lbs st with Afterburner and 8,120 lbs st
at Military Power. The powerplant is fitted with variable geometry, thrust vectoring and reversing 2D nozzle

1-0ab1e78afb111111111.jpg

HAL SPORT

HAL SPORT 01.jpg


Contrary to what many are promoting, especially some look at the best offer, which is the Indian for the HAL Sport
It is based on a mini version of MIRAGE-2000
With excellent capabilities, Argentina made it one of the final options because of its high maneuverability

But an Indian Uttam AESA radar also offers to supply it with various Indian and French munitions, whether MICA-NG or ASTRA-MK2 missiles.
The Indian offer to transfer technology, not only, as some believe, assembling the plane locally, but also transferring sensitive technologies related to radars and avionics, but also ammunition, as long as Egypt will require 100-120 planes for local production as well as export
India provides a wide range of domestic equipment
Such as the DRDO NGARM missile, in addition to India obtaining a license to produce ATP SNIPER locally instead of the Israeli Lighting to equip the aircraft
Egypt owns 32 ATP SNIPER scoring warehouses
This makes the plane compatible with the equipment available in Egypt in advance
The price for the aircraft LCA LIFT was offered to Malaysia at a price of $ 36 million for the supply of 18 aircraft, and at a price of $ 50 million for the Tejas Mark 1A version.

Egypt is a former customer of Chinese planes and suffered a lot from the problems of the K-8E plane, so the other Chinese offers were not attractive, as Egypt one of its demands is an advanced training plane G limits: +9/−3.5
and maneuvering capabilities representing the maneuvers of the fifth generation fighters with high attack capabilities angle of attack from 24 degree in IOC-II to 28 degree in FOC and inflight refueling capability
Which was completely failed by the Chinese offers, which were excluded in the Argentine and Malaysian tenders
Egypt wants a fighter plane, as well as giving it combat missions

The price for the plane will be good, as the price of 36 million dollars for the number of 18 planes in the Malaysian offer decreases to Egypt by 15% in the case of Egypt’s request for 100 planes to 30 million dollars for India. Its actual cost and the same for the combat versions of it, which will make India provide more advanced versions


drone_6018e52be3360.PNG


The Egyptian choice for India will not be a meter on the plane, but rather by developing the Egyptian aircraft industry. The Indians may have a final product that is not great, but the parts and components that they make are all based on foreign technologies. Therefore, if the quality is controlled with a higher doubt, their product and technologies will be good. What Egypt wants from India is the transfer of medium and technical technologies Which Western Europe refuses to transfer, and when the Europeans see that India is a competition, they will allow the transfer of more important technologies for industry to the Egyptian military

LCA ENGINE OTHER CHOICES

Even the engines of the LCA aircraft
India is offering another alternative engine and the M88 engine used in the Rafale is more than good
It is the latest technology from the American GE-404 engine used on the Indian plane, and it weighs less than it


Or even the RD-33MKA engine is another option to be integrated with the French or Russian engines in the service that will be built locally, which will make Egypt engage in the request for more developments on this engine, which will be major on the MIG-35/29M fighters
Wide-Area-Multifunctional-display-of-the-LCA-LIFT-AviatorsBuzz.jpg

LCA SPORT COCKPIT
There are counter-propaganda from some, whether competitive or hostile, but also every country sees its interest. Simply some ally with Turkey against Egypt and the Gulf. It is very natural that the levels of relations with them do not become good, and Egypt aims to develop its air force with the best equipment available globally and at the lowest available cost.
Simply, Egypt trusts the best and most economically and technically feasible
14465163_fc9xwauyaejku3_jpeg_jpegd6ab628eac9be0ce73299e8e8387511119de.jpg

ASPJ FOR LCA

India offers a complete ammunition package as well as a study to localize them locally with the plane
drdo-ngarmqqq.jpg

New Gen Anti Radiation Missile

xTt9ev3.jpg

ASTRA MK2
 
Last edited:
BrahmosNG_SuperSonic_Cruise_Missile.jpg

There are other reasons that are more attractive to Egypt to make the HAL Sport option
Egypt is already cooperating with India to produce spare parts for the MiG-29/35 and SU-35, as well as many other Russian equipment, as India is a cheaper and easier source for technology transfer from the Russians.
This expands the scope of cooperation between Egypt and India

Egypt already has armament cooperation in acquiring BRAHMOS NG missiles to supply Egyptian fighters with them, including MiG-29/35, RAFALE and SU-35
Western cooperation with India is more welcome than cooperation with China

EtMwgzQVcAA7N3Hضضض.jpg


India has more to transfer technology
For example, Egypt's purchase of BRAHMOS missiles could include upgrade of the Russian P-800 missiles in the Egyptian Navy.

13075671_13075510661360714773713963489125796036216805654528ojpeg96eg7774f98412b549ed6c322afa39...jpg


The LCA plane uses Russian munitions KH-59/31/35, it is an open structure to integrate Russian or even Egyptian munitions

The possibility of developing different systems and components to be used in the development of the Rafale

Joint technical insurance for the fighters present in the two countries: MIG-29/35/RAFALE MIRAGE-2000
Unification of munitions among the joint fighter fleets

India aims to establish an industrial zone in Egypt
13119670_addtext020904_14_53_jpegbe6991d272e1de8a2d7afeafc5912cf8.jpg

UTTAM AESA radar
 
L-15AW_cockpit.jpg

L-15AW COCKPIT
China’s New L-15 Light Attack Aircraft Aims To End American, British & Italian Dominance
By
Aashish Dangwal
-
November 20, 2021

https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=China’s+New+L-15+Light+Attack+Aircraft+Aims+To+End+American,+British+&+Italian+Dominance https://eurasiantimes.com/chinas-new-l-15-light-attack-aircraft-aims-to-end-dominance/
https://reddit.com/submit?url=https://eurasiantimes.com/chinas-new-l-15-light-attack-aircraft-aims-to-end-dominance/&title=China’s+New+L-15+Light+Attack+Aircraft+Aims+To+End+American,+British+&+Italian+Dominance



China’s L-15 advanced jet trainer made its debut at the Dubai Airshow 2021. The aircraft is capable of undertaking both air defense and ground attack missions.
The L-15 showcased a variety of stunts including vertical and horizontal maneuvers, horizontal rolls, reversed flights, large angle and small speed passes at the airshow.
On November 15, a Twitter user shared a video of China’s two-seater twin-engine supersonic jet trainer Hongdu L-15 showcasing its capabilities, describing it as a cost-effective and highly maneuverable aircraft.
a7e5b8731567475aab0a62621891ed1e.jpeg




A Chinese L-15 jet trainer taxiing beside a US F-16 at the Dubai Airshow. (via CGTN)
Earlier, a picture of an L-15 taxiing beside a US F-16 fighter jet at the Dubai Airshow was widely circulated in Chinese media, implying tensions between the two countries.
According to the Global Times, despite the pandemic, China chose to showcase the L-15, which is considered the best “advanced trainer” model, in Dubai, demonstrating China’s commitment to the Middle East military market.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1460185345119690754

A media release quoted by Global Times said the L-15 and the weaponry it can hold were the main subjects of the outdoor static exhibition area.


China’s ‘Star’ Jet Trainer

The Hongdu L-15, labeled as a “star model” by the Chinese media, is a two-seat, twin-engine supersonic platform developed to meet the demand for training pilots. This light-attack aircraft is similar to the Leonardo M346 Master, except the Chinese jet incorporates afterburning engines in one variant.


The L-15 designation only refers to export versions of the jet trainer; while the domestic variant is called JL-10. It is manufactured by Hongdu Aviation Industry Group (HAIG).



The plane is intended to train pilots for the Su-27, Su-30, J-10, and J-11 fighters. In comparison to its competitors, the improved design delivers increased pilot safety while lowering training costs.

L-15 jet trainer
An L-15 rehearses a demonstration flight ahead of the Dubai Airshow, on November 13, 2021.
The aircraft has two AI-222K-25F afterburner turbofan engines, each having a single afterburner thrust of 4200 kg, a full authority digital engine control module, and a 3000 flight hour service life. Additionally, the L-15 trainer is capable of air combat and ground strikes.


With a payload of 3,000 kg, the L-15 training aircraft has six weapon attachment points and can be externally attached to air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, precision-guided bombs, and general aviation bombs, as well as rocket launching nests.

Eying Foreign Buyers

So far, Zambia is the only foreign customer of the Chinese L-15 aircraft. The Zambian Air Force has spent $100 million on six L-15Zs, as well as simulators and different guided missiles, for its No. 15 squadron.


There were reports suggesting that Venezuela had also expressed interest to buy L-15s in 2015 to enable its pilots to transition to Su-30MK2 and F-16 aircraft. Caracas, however, has put the agreement on hold due to a lack of funds.

A Chinese L-15. (Wikipedia)
In addition, the Uruguayan Air Force has shown interest in purchasing eight L-15s to replace its A-37B Dragonflies. Pakistan, a strong ally of China, is another potential customer of the L-15.

img-40863fdb622afb13de3d9035dd3fc84e.jpg

Wang Yanan, a senior expert on aerospace science and technology, told the Global Times that the Middle-Eastern countries are more demanding in the arms trade, and the trainers they previously purchased were mostly made in the United States, the United Kingdom, or Italy.



Now, the L-15 is on par with the products of these developed countries, and it provides more pricing advantages.
L-15 attack.jpg

L-15B CAN ARMED WITH TL-20/30 KH-29/31/35/59 UP TO 4 TINS OF AMMYNITION


https://eurasiantimes.com/chinas-new-l-15-light-attack-aircraft-aims-to-end-dominance/
 
China eyes MidEast market with upgraded L-15 attack trainer in Dubai
Though the Middle East is a major market with enormous potential for China, they’ve yet to establish any real foothold in the region.

By Chyrine Mezher on November 22, 2021 at 1:12 PM

L-15-scaled-e1637332596444.jpg

A Chinese L-15 attack trainer on display at the Dubai airshow 2021. (Chyrine Mezher/Breaking Defense)

DUBAI: China used last week’s Dubai Airshow to show off its upgraded version of the L-15 attack fighter trainer, as part of an effort to broaden its influence in the Mideast and North Africa.
Showcased both on ground and in the air during the five-day show, the latest variant of the aircraft features
“high performance, reliability and cost efficiency,” a spokesperson at China National Aero-Technology Import & Export Corporation (CATIC) told Breaking Defense.

“A lot has changed since we first showcased the aircraft here in 2009,” he said. “With the advanced aerodynamic layout and avionics, the aircraft provides superior fighter-like performance.”
New upgrades mainly include advanced training and mission planning systems and improved avionics. It can also be fitted with a 23mm cannon pod, small diameter bomb, short and medium range air-to-air missile, and laser guided bombs weighing 250 and 500kg.

The aircraft can perform Lead-in fighter training (LIFT) for 4th and 5th gen fighters as well as undertake companion training in operational wings supported by the embedded training system (ETS) and mission planning and debriefing system. For combat, it can execute tactical missions like air combat, air strike, air reconnaissance, and Forward Air Control missions.
The spokesman pushed the message that the ability to be both a trainer and attack platform fits the needs for countries in the region, saying “The L-15’s presence at the Dubai Airshow is expected to attract potential long-term customers for China.”
Market penetration for the L-15 has yet to really happen. Zambia is the only export customer for the aircraft, having ordered six units, with the first batch received in 2016. (The Chinese air force “has ordered a total of 100 units from which several are now in operation,” the spokesperson claimed.)

And while the Middle East is a major market with enormous potential for China, they’ve yet to establish any real foothold in the region, despite Beijing’s signaled interest in expanding its regional ties. Perhaps the biggest Chinese announcement from this week was a relatively benign one: that the UAE and China are opening the first regional distribution hub for aircraft logistics in Abu Dhabi.

“China eclipses Russia both technologically and economically by leaps and bounds,” said Brandon C. Patrick, a Mid-East defense analyst. “Under Xi Jinping, it has sought to export its influence and establish itself as a superpower through various forms of cooperation including military aid and arms sales.”

However, “The Gulf states in particular have very deep pockets and can afford the very best, so they don’t need to compromise on quality,” said Patrick. “Whatever China offers would need to compete at the same level as the American, European and even Russian platforms toward which the MENA states traditionally lean.”
51678973002_d5be62d64c_o.png

K-8 COCKPIT UPGRADE

Instead, Patrick suggested, China should look for opportunities in North African states like Egypt or Algeria, where Russian manufactured aircraft are more prevalent. “In countries where US and European aircraft are more common, as in the Gulf states, the chances of a Chinese breakthrough are lower,” he added.
And if China can’t make inroads into the MENA countries with historic ties to the US, maybe it will look elsewhere. Word recently emerged that China and Iran have reached an expansive agreement for military and economic cooperation spanning the next 25 years.
“The agreement stands to make China Iran’s primary international ally and strongest backer from both military and economic perspectives,” Patrick said. “This won’t sit well with the Gulf states who view any move to strengthen Iran as a threat to regional stability.”

This makes it difficult to imagine the new China-Iran agreement as not having an impact on China’s potential list of customers in the region. “Based on that alone, we can surmise that China is targeting the non-gulf states for potential sales,” Patrick concluded.

6235665.jpg



breakingdefense.com

China eyes MidEast market with upgraded L-15 attack trainer in Dubai - Breaking Defense

Though the Middle East is a major market with enormous potential for China, they’ve yet to establish any real foothold in the region.
breakingdefense.com breakingdefense.com
 
China presents new training and combat aircraft L-15B





Home Defense China presents new training and combat aircraft L-15B
Defense
China presents new training and combat aircraft L-15B
by World Defense November 5, 2019 0 comment
https://*****************/news/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/l-15b-AIRCRAFT-1.jpg

L-15B new Chinese light aircraft dedicated (for combat training), a modified version of the L-15 JL-10 combat training aircraft.
https://*****************/news/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/l-15b-AIRCRAFT.jpg
The Chinese HAIG Aircraft Group unveiled the new lightweight L-15B combat aircraft, developed on the basis of the L-15 JL-10 combat training aircraft. In turn, the aircraft L-15 or L-15A was created with the help of the Russian design office Yakovlev and the Ukrainian company “Progress”.
As part of this cooperation, Russian specialists assisted their Chinese colleagues in the development of the airframe and onboard systems, and the mission of the Ukrainian company was to manufacture and supply the required turbine engines.
It is reported that the two-seat L-15B is intended for use as a light attack fighter and a transition combat trainer. The prototype was launched on May 3, 2017, at a Nanchang aircraft factory workshop, according to Top War.
The aircraft is capable of reaching a speed of 1480 kilometers per hour. It has 11 weapons suspension points. There are also two points on the wing, and the aircraft has a weapons control complex, including guided. A passive staging radar was installed on it, but the type and characteristics of the installed radar were not revealed.
https://*****************/news/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/L-15B.jpg
Specification
  • Crew: 2
  • Length: 12.27 m (40 ft 3 in)
  • Wingspan: 9.48 m (31 ft 1 in)
  • Height: 4.81 m (15 ft 9 in)
  • Tare weight: 4,500 kg (9,921 lbs)
  • Gross weight: 6500 kg (14,330 lbs)
    Maximum takeoff weight: 9,800 kg (21,605 lbs)
  • Engine: 2 × Ivchenko-Progress AI-222K-25 after burning turbine engines
performance
  • Top speed: 1729 km / h (1,074 mph, 934 kn)
  • Maximum speed: Mach 1.4
    Range: 550 km (340 miles, 300 nautical miles)
  • Ferry range: 3,100 km (1,900 miles, 1,700 nautical miles)
  • Service ceiling: 16000 m (52000 ft)
  • Ascent rate: 200 m / s (39000 ft / min)
  • Aviation Electronics
  • Unknown type PESA radar, likely with AESA radars for further updates.



fb.watch

High rank USAF Official seen in simulator of L-15 Trainer aircraft of China at DXB-2021 ... | By ACE of PAF | Facebook

High rank USAF Official seen in simulator of L-15 Trainer aircraft of China at DXB-2021 ...
fb.watch fb.watch
 
sami_1 said:
View attachment 795338
There are other reasons that are more attractive to Egypt to make the HAL Sport option
Egypt is already cooperating with India to produce spare parts for the MiG-29/35 and SU-35, as well as many other Russian equipment, as India is a cheaper and easier source for technology transfer from the Russians.
This expands the scope of cooperation between Egypt and India

Egypt already has armament cooperation in acquiring BRAHMOS NG missiles to supply Egyptian fighters with them, including MiG-29/35, RAFALE and SU-35
Western cooperation with India is more welcome than cooperation with China

View attachment 795340

India has more to transfer technology
For example, Egypt's purchase of BRAHMOS missiles could include upgrade of the Russian P-800 missiles in the Egyptian Navy.

View attachment 795413

The LCA plane uses Russian munitions KH-59/31/35, it is an open structure to integrate Russian or even Egyptian munitions

The possibility of developing different systems and components to be used in the development of the Rafale

Joint technical insurance for the fighters present in the two countries: MIG-29/35/RAFALE MIRAGE-2000
Unification of munitions among the joint fighter fleets

India aims to establish an industrial zone in Egypt
View attachment 795404
UTTAM AESA radar
Click to expand...
TEDBF is a pipe dream, right now. All HAL and ADA resources right now going into AMCA.

As for HAL/ADA/DRDO going for ToT of LCA Sport or Mk1A or Uttam Mk2 or various other weaponry & munitions for Egypt. Its a good joke.
India as nation only think about ToT and transferring critical tech if UAE or Saudis ask,, other proposal not even going to clear from MoD.
 
Wilhelm II said:
Why you are marketing l 15?
Click to expand...
gettyimages-1236567564-1024x1024.jpg


Not marketing, but displaying its specifications. The plane is really good. The value for performance is much better than the Italian M346 plane, which is exported at a price of 50 million dollars and provides a good solution in CAS missions for Saudi and UAE AIR FORCES, if selected.

QQ__2017050309122411.jpg
 
Farhan Bohra said:
TEDBF is a pipe dream, right now. All HAL and ADA resources right now going into AMCA.

As for HAL/ADA/DRDO going for ToT of LCA Sport or Mk1A or Uttam Mk2 or various other weaponry & munitions for Egypt. Its a good joke.
India as nation only think about ToT and transferring critical tech if UAE or Saudis ask,, other proposal not even going to clear from MoD.
Click to expand...

14583765_praneethfranklin202111232034500_jpegc60fb68dab8db6eb027beab01c96fc96.jpg



It was India who made the offer to Egypt in the first place
For LCA SPORT

And he offered to transfer the technology to Egypt so that Egypt would accept, provided that the program included the purchase of 100, and this is a very natural matter. Even RAFALE France offers India its local production, provided that India's request is more than 100 aircraft so that the matter becomes economically feasible.

Several years ago, India wanted to solve the problems of efficiency of pilot training programs and was interested in the quality of performance of Egyptian pilot training programs, so this was the beginning of Egyptian-Indian cooperation

The LCA Sport plane is still under evaluation, and Egypt is also putting all planes in competition to get the best offer

In general, Egypt needs it as a LIFT plane, mainly the story of preparing an improved version of the LCA TEJAS MK1A plane, depending if there are Egyptian needs

The Russians themselves did not provide Egypt with the specifications that it would accept for the MIG-35, the same thing. The Chinese did not provide Egypt with good specifications for the J-10 plane.

LCA SPORT
It has a good, light and The extensive use of composite materials in the airframe nice , as well as an American engine or a French M88 engine with thrust capabilities between 95-105 so that the technical insurance of the engines is unified in Egypt for RAFAL and LCA aircraft

The electronic equipment of the aircraft is good and competitive

India offers a diverse package of technology transfer, whether the plane itself, ammunition or avionics, and therefore Egypt gets the best available material at the lowest possible cost. Egypt in 2004 asked China to produce the SD-10 missile locally, so that Egypt would accept the production of the FC-1 plane locally That is, simply, Egypt will not accept the plane without a good transfer of technology or an excellent TOT, and this depends on the number of planes that will be produced in Egypt in the event that Egypt chooses it Consequently, the Indian offers to reduce technology bypass China in this regard, and India, if Egypt select it , India will be able to sell it easily to many countries.

Consequently, India’s arms exports will expand Whoever criticizes this plane in case Egypt deceives it will offer what is better than it. Of course, they did not Coming to another point

FE4jZZkX0A06U9v.jpg


India and Egypt possess a package of MIRAGE-2000 RAFALE MIG-29 SU-30/35 fighters, that is, simply, the roads can provide joint support for the production of spare parts. Spare parts for its fighters are manufactured locally, as there is no other party that provided such support at a low cost



Quality Indian Defense Products
Egypt is responsible for selecting the best quality of weapons and does not give up on them. Therefore, India will provide Egypt with what meets Egypt's needs in the event that Egypt chooses it.




India provides a good series of munitions that will raise the quality of Egyptian fighters, such as the ASTRA MK1/2 missile to provide Mirage 2000 fighters with ranges between 110-160 km.
According to what was published in the media, Egypt requested the BARAHOMS missile, and Egypt can supply the Egyptian fighters with it, whether the Rafale, the Sukhoi-35 or the MiG-29. Egypt diversifies its sources of armament so that it does not depend on a single source that simply presses on it

India is expanding its investments in Egypt
One of the Indian companies will continue to invest in Egypt 1.7 billion dollars, and India is seeking to establish an industrial zone in Egypt to export to Arab African countries, starting from Egypt, which has a package of trade agreements with many international groupings such as COMESA , Mercosur

Economic alliances with ARAB COUNTRIES LIKE Jordan, Iraq, Syria and Greece also simply Egypt will benefit from more of us for Indian investments in Egypt

in Egypt and even cooperates with Egypt in transferring satellite production technologies

Egypt considers India one of the sources of technology transfer already at a reasonable cost and an acceptable level, especially in the components. India relies on German and European technologies in many products that are manufactured in India.

Egypt does not want the Indian plane TEDBF, but it is considered a Technolojy Demonstrator

165218567_495086798159159_8053810261857738312_n.jpg

The Indian aircraft will be a competitor to the J-35 and Korean F-21 aircraft, and even the Rafale, India is currently studying the option of either producing 108 RAFALE aircraft or an AMCA 4++ version by 2028. later 5++ AMCA in 2035

The same thing is that India is considering producing the LCA MK1B version quickly instead of producing the LCA MK2 because it needs a long period to develop, and therefore an improved version of the LCA MK1A will be easier for Indians

images5.jpg
 
Screenshot 2021-11-28 at 14-21-58 IAF chief to visit Egypt on 5 day visit.png


Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari will pay a five-day visit to Egypt beginning Sunday which is expected to bolster ties between the two countries,

he Indian Air Force (IAF) said he is visiting the country to attend the Egypt Air Power Symposium and Egyptian Defence Exposition (EDEX) which will take place in Cairo from November 28 to December 2.

"The Chief of Air Staff (CAS) would be attending the air power symposium at the invitation of the Egyptian Air Force commander and deliver a key note address on 'strategic air intelligence in confronting new and non-organised threats' on November 28," the IAF said in a statement.

It said the EDEX is fully supported by the Egyptian armed forces and exposes the attending dignitaries to the latest technology, equipment and systems across land, sea and air through live demos and static displays.

"The visit of CAS is expected to bolster the ties with the Egyptian armed forces. On the sidelines of the visit, the CAS would also be interacting with senior commanders of other armed forces of the world during the exposition," the IAF said


Negotiations center on Indian offers to export

EiBX_boUMAINPQP.jpeg

1- 100 LCA LIFT aircraft

E9r9YtQVkAMirlU321.jpg


2 - 54 HTT40 basic trainer aircraft to replace 54 Embraer EMB 312 Tucano aircraft

main-qimg-2ac12ea37da5b200f5b872bedb0255e7-lq.jpg



y02-08-11.26.59.jpg





1633694353435.jpeg


https://www.thehindu.com/news/natio...k-on-5-day-visit-to-egypt/article37716477.ece
 
sami_1 said:
View attachment 797172

Not marketing, but displaying its specifications. The plane is really good. The value for performance is much better than the Italian M346 plane, which is exported at a price of 50 million dollars and provides a good solution in CAS missions for Saudi and UAE AIR FORCES, if selected.

View attachment 797173
Click to expand...
Ah man I hate Tejas just with totally tot we must accept it for trainer Egypt have better choices
 
Farhan Bohra said:
TEDBF is a pipe dream, right now. All HAL and ADA resources right now going into AMCA.

As for HAL/ADA/DRDO going for ToT of LCA Sport or Mk1A or Uttam Mk2 or various other weaponry & munitions for Egypt. Its a good joke.
India as nation only think about ToT and transferring critical tech if UAE or Saudis ask,, other proposal not even going to clear from MoD.
Click to expand...

Without ToT, there is zero chance of Egypt going for Tejas as they have better options in that case. And if HAL and ADA aren't serious about TEDBF why don't inform navy to either go for Rafale or Super hornet rather than keeping them hanging? Maybe it's their way of giving it back to navy for making them develop in futile a carrier based version Tejas only to tell them later that they don't want a single engine fighter for carrier operations
 
Wilhelm II said:
Ah man I hate Tejas just with totally tot we must accept it for trainer Egypt have better choices
Click to expand...
download-1.jpg


Whoever is interested in the plane is studying and examining it, specialists and experts, not amateurs, and the Egyptian Air Force is famous for the quality of its selection

Why is the plane the best advanced training plane in the world?
It was built on the basis of a light fighter and therefore is the most capable of carrying out training tasks, as it is the highest performance in the world as an advanced training aircraft and outperforms all advanced training aircraft, whether T-7A or T-50 or even the M346 plane

The plane is an Indian national program, and accordingly, it has spent on research and development 1.5 billion dollars and entered service as a light fighter, which is a light fighter compared to the South Korean plane FA-50 better than it.

It is on par, if not superior, to the JAS-39C
Whether AESA UTTAM radar
or armament
The maneuverability and climbing ability is 275 meters per second, which in this situation is better than the rate of climbing the Egyptian F-16 and other light competing aircraft.

have indigenous

1. Aesa radar
2. Ew system
3.spj pod ( will be tested from su30 Mki)

Screen Shot 2018-04-21 at 3.49.29 PM_zpsojfxexsz.png



Therefore, there is no better than it as an advanced training aircraft, as it is basically a light fighter, which is much better than the Italian aircraft M346, which is not considered a good value for money for performance at all.
Egypt’s selection of this plane is a gain for the Indian and Egyptian parties. Egypt has previous capabilities in the production of Chinese F-7/F-6 fighters, with an annual production rate of 24 planes for each model, and the production rate of the K-8E plane reached in some years 36 planes annually, so Egypt can manage production efficiently Professional in the eighties

E_nvn5nVEAE5U8D.jpg



Egypt was producing 4 planes at one time

Tucano, Alpha jet, F-6, F-7 ALSO SA-342 HELICOPTER
The plane is offered at an excellent price between 30-36 million dollars, depending on the size of the contract that will be signed. The plane can be marketed to African countries, and therefore it can revive the Egyptian aircraft industry, which is 1000 times better than the current situation, which we bought fighters for more than 10 billion dollars and without even manufacturing a single nail with flimsy pretexts.




Uttam MK2.109.jpg

UTTAM Mk-2 Radar with 912-1000 TRMs. 2 sets to be built, one each by L1 and L2 (at L1 costs). Delivery timeline T0 +32weeks.

We look at it well

Egypt’s acquisition of a large deal that includes more than one HTT-40 & LCA LIFT aircraft will also be at a good price due to the large size of the expected deal. Therefore, the flow of technology transfer will be beneficial to both parties, because in this case, India will be very interested in meeting the Egyptian requirements and this will be reflected in the development programs of these aircraft and the cost of acquisition The fact that the cost of research and development is distributed over a larger number of aircraft maintains a good cost for them and also provides funding for the continuous development and performance improvement of two aircraft.

csm_DART_features_neu_f4186df2e1.jpg


Also, the Indian aircraft will be very competitive for any other offers. For example, I am not a fan of the Indian aircraft HTT-40, and I prefer other aircraft such as the DART-550, which is my favorite.


csm_DART_Header_DART-550_719efcbc2c.jpg

Simply the specialists determine the best, not me
 



What I wanted to clarify earlier is what the Indian side is thinking about selling the LCA Sport plane to Egypt

India wants the Egyptian contract in every way, even with the least profit, so it is important for India to sell the plane to Egypt

Whether for the LIFT version
Or the LCA TEJAS MK1 aircraft

Because it will provide a big boost to the plane project, and it must be sold to Egypt at any cost, even at the lowest profitability

maxresdefault1111.jpg



Because the Egyptian contract is large in size, which will provide the largest support for the future of the aircraft industry and the entire project
Therefore, India will compete fiercely against competing aircraft
M346
T-50
YAK-130

Therefore, the transfer of technology to Egypt will be essential, but will certainly include other air products

India sees a history that Egypt

In the eighties, it produced 120 F-7 aircraft for export to Iraq, Sudan and the Egyptian Air Force
It has produced 120 F-6 aircraft, including 50 for the Egyptian Air Force and 70 for Iraq and Sudan

It produced 124 EMB-312 planes for Egypt and Iraq from a contract to supply a total of 134 planes, 54 of which were to Egypt and 80 to Iraq

That is, in the case of the Egyptian contract for the plane, it will market it to African and Arab countries to replace planes such as the F-5, MiG-21 and F-7 in African countries, so the Indian ambition to cooperate with Egypt is very high.

Simply put, Egypt had a huge air force in the eighties and nineties
It owned 150 F-7s, 90 F-6s, 476 MIG-21s, 82 MIRAGE-5s, 35 F-4s,
82 F-16
20 MIRAGE-2000 . aircraft
Consequently, with the replacement of this number of planes with smaller numbers of F-16 fighters, RAFALE, MIG-29 and SU-35 MIRAGE-2000
Egypt will still need large additional numbers, whether for training aircraft or even light fighters, and the establishment of a production line in Egypt for the Indian aircraft will encourage Egypt to obtain its preparation as a light fighter besides being a

LIFT/CAS

Even the UCAV version

1616124540633.jpeg
 

Similar threads

The SC
Saudi Arabia turns towards Chinese weapons..
Replies
0
Views
334
The SC
The SC
The SC
Quiet talks for the Rafale and SCAF deal for Saudi Arabia
2
Replies
17
Views
3K
flameboard
F
The SC
Gulf defense industries.. The will to face difficulties
Replies
0
Views
724
The SC
The SC
beijingwalker
China said to be negotiating yuan-based arms deals with Saudi Arabia and Egypt
Replies
4
Views
934
dbc
dbc
Song Hong
Algeria, Afghan, Indonesia, Bangla, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tunisia, Sudan, Turkey, Syria, Egypt, Saudi, UAE, Algeria, Bahrain seek to join BRICS bloc
Replies
14
Views
649
Zhukov
Zhukov

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom