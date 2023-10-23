Hamas has no evidence that Israel struck Gaza hospital

TriptiD
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Feb 6, 2023
- Messages
- 384
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
Hamas Fails to Make Case That Israel Struck Hospital
A senior Hamas official says “nothing is left” of the munition that hit the Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza City last week, killing hundreds. Israel says the explosion was caused by a misfired Palestinian rocket.
www.nytimes.com
“The missile has dissolved like salt in the water,” said Ghazi Hamad, a senior Hamas official, in a phone interview. “It’s vaporized. Nothing is left.”