Gwadar International Airport updates

June 2020
Great Initiative , I do however feel we need a proper Desalination plant to create water for 1 million people. As Urgent is the case with the Airport , I think Desalination plant and water supply will attract some population from else where in Pakistan to move to Gawadar area
It will not be the largest.It's rendering keeps on getting smaller and smaller... How is this the largest airport in Pakistan???
It will not be the largest.
They are making people chu**ya.That is what they trumping....
Pakistan’s Gwadar International Airport will be the largest in the country
Airport is being built at the cost of US$246 million
16:31 March 31, 2019
Prime Minister Imran Khan performing the ground-breaking of new Gwadar International Airport project in Gwadar, a port city on the southwestern coast of Balochistan, Pakistan.
Image Credit: Courtesy: PID
Ashfaq Ahmed, Associate Editor - Online
Dubai: The new Gwadar International Airport will be the second facility in Pakistan to cater to big aircraft, including the world’s largest passenger airliner, the Airbus A380.
Currently, only Islamabad International Airport, which opened last year, can cater to the A380. Other big airports, including the ones in Lahore and Karachi, are not equipped to handle this behemoth.
The new Gwadar airport will have the international status and it will be run under an “Open Skies” policy.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the new Gwadar International Airport on Friday.
“What a pleasure it is to be in Gwadar. In the coming months, years, Gwadar would be, I see, as engine of growth for Pakistan,” Imran said while addressing at the ground breaking ceremony in Gwadar, in the country’s southwest, on the Indian Ocean coast.