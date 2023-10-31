Future Air Base at Gwadar

ghazi52
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
- Joined
- Mar 21, 2007
- Messages
- 100,780
- Reaction score
- 107
- Country
- Location
.,.,
Satellite view of Gwadar Airport ...
Not sure but It could for a future MRO facility and maybe the old airport will be completely reserved for military activities.
Any Guess why they have 2 turn around areas on other side of the runway?
Satellite view of Gwadar Airport ...
Not sure but It could for a future MRO facility and maybe the old airport will be completely reserved for military activities.
Any Guess why they have 2 turn around areas on other side of the runway?