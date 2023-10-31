What's new

Future Air Base at Gwadar

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
100,780
Reaction score
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,
Satellite view of Gwadar Airport ...

1698767096298.png


Not sure but It could for a future MRO facility and maybe the old airport will be completely reserved for military activities.


1698766968399.png




1698767039177.png



Any Guess why they have 2 turn around areas on other side of the runway?

1698767272065.png
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Rolls-Royce and Air China break ground with new MRO facility
Replies
0
Views
99
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Gwadar Intl Airport to be inaugurated
2 3 4
Replies
48
Views
2K
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
beijingwalker
Air China, Rolls-Royce break ground on MRO joint venture in Beijing
Replies
0
Views
158
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
INDIAPOSITIVE
U.S. envoy's Gwadar tour shows Pakistan's evolving China strategy
Replies
0
Views
283
INDIAPOSITIVE
INDIAPOSITIVE
H
Iran and Lebanese Hezbollah build airport 20km from Zionist regime's border
2
Replies
22
Views
1K
AsianLion
AsianLion

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom