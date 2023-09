Air China, Rolls-Royce break ground on MRO joint venture in Beijing​

05.09.2023Air China and Rolls-Royce initiate a joint venture, BAESL, for aero-engine MRO services in Beijing, targeting operational efficiency and sustainability. Air China and the British engineering giantbroke ground on their joint venture of aero-engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in Beijing.The new joint venture,(BAESL), will provide MRO services on Rolls-Royce Trent 700, Trent XWB-84 and Trent 1000 aero engines to both Chinese and international airline customers.Air China and Rolls-Royce each hold 50% of the shares in this joint venture, which is located adjacent to Beijing International Airport. It will support both parent companies’ sustainability goals by reducing the long-distance transportation of aero engines for MRO services.said, senior vice president of China National Aviation Holding Corporation Limited and Air China Limited.BAESL is scheduled to launch operations in 2026. It will be able to serve up to 250 shop visits per year at full capacity, which it is expected to reach in the mid-2030s.Both sides are committed to collaborating in making this joint venture into a world-leading aero-engine MRO enterprise, highlighting efficiency and sustainability.said, president of civil aerospace for Rolls-Royce.,” he added.Rolls-Royce powers more than half of China’s widebody aircraft fleet, powering close to 600 aircraft in service or on order, according to the company.