Gilgit Baltistan (GB) ... Updates

GB agriculture thrives as water availability improves

ISLAMABAD: A US-funded project has helped reduce water losses in the Gilgit Baltistan (GB) region by 60 per cent, bringing more land under cultivation to spur agricultural growth in the territory, and raising income and productivity for more than 8,000 farmers.

The US-funded Satpara Development Project, which closed on Monday, ran for seven years and was carried out by USAID to increase access of farmers to irrigation and achieve increased agricultural production and economic opportunities.

As a result of all these initiatives, 1,200 new businesses were established creating more than 4,000 jobs in GB. Horticultural products from Baltistan now have access to larger markets in both Lahore and Islamabad.

The project was named after ‘Satpara Lake’ which is a natural lake near Skardu, supplying water to Skardu valley and fed by the Satpara stream. The completion of Satpara dam downstream of the lake has enlarged the size of Satpara lake

FAW_Carrier_Gilgit-2.jpg


FAW Carrier is in the delivery of 55 units to Gilgit Waste Management Company. These units will be used to carry out a wide variety of waste management activities in the region. This affirms the fact that FAW Carrier has now become a trusted choice in the commercial vehicle market.
 
Wow.
 
Gilgit is Pakistan.... don't try to hijack parts of Pakistan by way of mafiaism.
 
i would has posted a video about this project but pdf doesn't allow video format

but nonetheless the project was a game changer and a model project for the rest of the region
 
PM inaugurates two national parks in Gilgit Baltistan


Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated Himalaya and Nanga Parbat National Parks, spanning a huge area of 3,600 square kilometres in Gilgit-Baltistan, to protect endangered wildlife and promote eco-tourism in the area.

This was stated by Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

He said these parks will comprise 5% area of Gilgit-Baltistan, adding that they will will form a nature corridor between Azad Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the newly notified Himalaya National Park and the Nanga Parbat NP comprise unique ecological areas with very rich high altitude biodiversity as well as precious flora and fauna which include snow leopards, Himalayan brown bear, Laddakh Urial, ibex, markhor and blue sheep.


The two national parks have been announced under the PMs ‘Protected Areas Initiative’ which aims to ensure the protection and preservation of Pakistan’s natural assets through designation and management of national parks, he added
The Karakoram Highway Improvement Project ( Raikot-Khunjerab ) was undertaken by China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) in between 2008 and 2013. The company has conquered enormous difficulties and completed the project in high standard and excellent quality.



GB Govt to extend Rescue 1122 service to Ghizer, Astore districts soon

The Gilgit Baltistan government has decided to extend Rescue 1122 service to Ghizer and Astore districts soon.

Presiding over a meeting in Gilgit, Director General Rescue 1122, Fida Hussain said the service addressed 39,723 emergency cases during its nine years in Gilgit, Hunza Nagar and Baltistan division.




A new technology park, Fazal Software Technology Park (STP), was inaugurated by the Pakistan Software Export Board under the Ministry of IT & Telecommunication.

This is the second STP inaugurated in less than 3 months. The Gilgit STP was inaugurated in Oct last year.


‘Efforts afoot’ to set up SEZ in G-B

Six of the independent candidates have joined PTI after the election

January 10, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday said the federal government had acquired land for setting up a special economic zone in G-B under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

“Efforts are afoot to start development work on the special economic zone,” Gandapur said while talking to a delegation of the G-B’s ministers, who called on him here to discuss the future strategy for carrying out uplift work in the area.

It would eventually, lay the foundation for a prosperous G-B, he added.The minister claimed that the federal government had provided massive funds for the G-B development in the past and had a plan to invest billions of rupees in its various sectors, including health, education, and tourism for their uplift.
 

