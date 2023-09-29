HAIDER
Gilgit-Baltistan Govt Cars To Bear “Purchased By Public Fund”By Sulman Ali On Sep 21, 2023
In a move to ensure transparency, Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, has ordered the print of official logos on the exterior of government vehicles. As per a notification, the logos should be printed on the car’s bonnet and both side doors.
“In our continued effort to uphold transparency, accountability, and the responsible utilization of public funds, we are issuing a directive regarding the usage of government vehicles with Gilgit-Baltistan, excluding Law Enforcement Agencies,” the notification read. The new orders will be effective immediately.
Directive by GB GovernmentThe notification further read that all government vehicles in use by various government departments within GB must bear the GB Government logo prominently displayed on the bonnet and both side doors. “Also, each vehicle must be clearly marked as “Purchased with Public Funds,” it asserted.
Further explaining the orders, the chief secretary stated that specifications and sizes for the logo to be painted will be communicated to all relevant departments soon. The secretary-general’s office mentioned that the vehicle would be taken back in case of non-compliance with these directives.
Objectives of Initiative As per the notification, the primary objectives of this initiative are:
- To prevent the unauthorized personal use of government vehicles for non-official activities.
- To prohibit the use of government vehicles by family members.
- To eliminate the use of government vehicles for excursion trips or any other activity not officially sanctioned.
- To underscore that vehicles acquired with the public are intended for public service delivery.
It is a good step to ensure transparency and message to people that their funds have not been misused. Hopefully, the directives will be followed by the government institutions.
What do you think about this directive by the Gilgit-Baltistan secretary general? Please tell us in the comments section.