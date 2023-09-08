What's new

Food secy removed over sugar issue

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered the transfer of Food Secretary Zaman Wattoo.

“Taking a strict action on misstatement and committing misconduct in the sugar crisis, CM Naqvi has ordered immediate transfer of Secretary Food Zaman Wattoo,” a handout said on Thursday.

The CM also ordered the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team to conduct a comprehensive inquiry in this regard. Irrigation Secretary Wasif Khursheed has been assigned the additional charge of secretary food.

A couple of days ago, the Punjab caretaker government blamed a Lahore High Court (LHC) order for a steep increase in the price of sugar, saying that due to restrictions on the government to monitor the supply chain of the commodity it failed to stop the smuggling of sugar to a neighbouring country.

According to a report presented to a meeting presided over by the CM, the sugar mills and speculators had been charging Rs180 per kg against the ‘very fair notified retail price’ of around Rs100 per kg.

“Since May this year (when the stay was granted by LHC) about 1.4 million metric tons of sugar has been sold by the sugar mills at an average of an additional Rs40 per kg. The sugar mills and brokers/dealers/speculators have thus extorted Rs56bn extra amount solely because of the stay order,” the report says.

The “provincial authorities are unable to check movement of sugar and smuggling to Afghanistan through Balochistan due to the stay order”.

Corruption mafia along with sold out judges at it again. Corrupt sugar mafia to be more precise.

Surplus sugar production but still looting the masses.
 
With GHQ & COAS running things now, there should be no excuses for failure to stop the sugar mafia, power theft, shutter down strikes to avoid taxes, smuggling, taxing the undocumented economy, etc.

If COAS solves these problems, I'll probably become his fan.
 
Haha bechara secretary made the scapegoat.

Everyone and their mother knows what the real issue is, but secretary ko raghar do.

Only in Pakistan that the same people give permission to themselves to export sugar based on estimates given by themselves, and then they themselves complain of a shortage, and then they themselves get permission to import as well. And these people are your prime minister, ministers, relatives, and whatnot.

Looto jitna loot saktay ho mulk ko is say pehle kuch lootnay ko na bachay.
 
This happened right under Establishment’s nose.

The Zardaris, Sharifs, Tareens will run circles around the duffers, make no mistake.
 

