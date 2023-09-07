What's new

Eleven LHC judges to get interest-free loans

Eleven LHC judges to get interest-free loans​

These interest-free loans will be repaid by the judges over a twelve-year period

Correspondent
September 07, 2023


The Punjab caretaker government has approved interest-free loans totalling Rs360 million for eleven judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC), including one of the justices who issued a stay order against a government decision regarding sugar mills.

The Punjab Cabinet's Standing Committee on Finance recently granted approval for these loans, which the judges sought to use for constructing residences or purchasing properties.

These interest-free loans will be repaid by the judges over a twelve-year period, with each judge receiving approximately Rs30 million, equivalent to 36 times their basic monthly salary of Rs912,862.

The judges set to receive these loans are Justice Rasaal Hasan Syed, Justice Shakeel Ahmed, Justice Muhammad Tariq Nadeem, Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq, Justice Abid Hussian Chattha, Justice Anwaar Hussain, Justice Ali Zia Bajwa, Justice Muhammad Raza Qureshi, Justice Raheel Kamran, Justice Ahmed Nadeem Arshad, and Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid. It is worth noting that there has not been any previous instance of government officials receiving interest-free loans.


Look at the salary package and perks for these people. Rules are different for these people.

People expect justice from these elites?
 
These people wonder why overseas Pakistanis are critical of the situation in Pakistan.
 
Banks in Pakistan are charging 24% interest rate on house building loans in the present. Those who have taken house building loans are being shamelessly looted.

But elites have everything sorted out for themselves in this corrupt to the bone society.
 

