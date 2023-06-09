First Photos of Destroyed Leopard and Bradley’s, confirmed

aziqbal
The generals in pdf were waiting for western tanks to enter the battle and change the outcome of the war..
One would survive if he doesn't actually show up for the fight.Losses were expected, especially since Ukraine doesn’t have air superiority and these are fresh recruits operating these vehicles. In fact they’ll probably lose plenty more. These aren’t magic weapons. It’s how you use these weapons in combined arm’s maneuvers that matter most.
The main thing are nearly all the crews survived unlike our Russian astronauts who get sent to space.
15km range vikhr? The ATGM only has a range of 8-10km...Ka-52 shooting Vihr with 25s flight time against a ukropitek NATO column, with a speed of 600-700m/s this was something around 15km distance. This NATO Bradley (?) really got ... demilitarized and denazified.
