First Photos of Destroyed Leopard and Bradley’s, confirmed

The generals in pdf were waiting for western tanks to enter the battle and change the outcome of the war..
giphy.gif
 
Dexon said:
this armchair warriors are losers who are basically fanboys

if Ukraine goes conventional warfare like a Western military this is what will happen

in open battle no one can defeat the Russians in tank warfare, yesterday Ukraine lost dozens and dozens of vehicles and tanks

Russians devastated them one after the other, Ukraine is not a professional army who can do combined arms warfare far from it

as long as Ukraine does a fighting retreat with ATGM + MANPADS they can bleed the Russians

if they want to take back lost land they need mechanisation

mechanisation means more devastation like the Because Russia is too good at this type of warfare

I would not be surprised if all the Leopard 2A6 have been destroyed

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1667170853451177984
 
aziqbal said:
1 x Leopard 2A6 and 4 x M2 Bradley’s

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1667152804719337475
Losses were expected, especially since Ukraine doesn’t have air superiority and these are fresh recruits operating these vehicles. In fact they’ll probably lose plenty more. These aren’t magic weapons. It’s how you use these weapons in combined arm’s maneuvers that matter most.

The main thing are nearly all the crews survived unlike our Russian astronauts who get sent to space.
 
F-22Raptor said:
One would survive if he doesn't actually show up for the fight.
 
F-22Raptor said:
Underestimating Russians just cause their weapons aren't working sometimes is not a great strategy. Air defense cover should have engaged with the heli or least deter the strike.

Helis would remain an effective weapon for both sides, flying low while avoiding AWACS.
 
European countries have been sending everything they have,giving their old tank stocks,donating their own best tanks,buying tanks and armored vehicles from other countries,all that for Ukraine. And the first attack and...there you go.

Waste of armor. Bad strategies,bad tactics...and Zelensky asks for more.

And the Western and central Europeans have sent a large amount of their tanks to the point that some need to order new ones.
 
F-22Raptor said:
Russia has out built, out stripped out produced pretty much all of the Western nations combined in the last 18 months and this includes the US

What makes you think Zelensky can win where Napolean and Nazi failed

Russia can not be defeated full stop

Americans are scared to death to send in the Abram, that cheap American tin can is not as good as the Leopard 2A6

actually you can send the Leopard 2A7+ and 2A8the result will be the same
 
