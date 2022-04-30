What's new

First Dream Chaser vehicle takes shape

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 17, 2013
Messages
34,887
Reaction score
30
Country
United States
Location
United States
spacenews.com

First Dream Chaser vehicle takes shape - SpaceNews

Sierra Space says it is making good progress on its first Dream Chaser spaceplane as the company looks ahead to crewed versions of the vehicle.
spacenews.com spacenews.com
Dream Chaser
The first Dream Chaser vehicle, built for ISS cargo missions, nears completion at a Sierra Space facility in Colorado. Credit: Sierra Space


WASHINGTON — Sierra Space says it is making good progress on its first Dream Chaser spaceplane as the company looks ahead to versions of the vehicle that can carry crews and perform national security missions.

The company provided SpaceNews with images of the first Dream Chaser, named Tenacity, being assembled at its Colorado headquarters. The vehicle’s structure is now largely complete, but there is still more work to install its thermal protection system and other components.

“We have the wings on now. It really looks like a spaceplane,” said Janet Kavandi, president of Sierra Space, during a panel at the AIAA ASCENDx Texas conference in Houston April 28, where she played a video showing work building the vehicle.

In a recent interview, Tom Vice, chief executive of Sierra Space, said the company had completed structural testing of the vehicle and was moving into final integration and testing. It should be ready to ship to NASA’s Neil Armstrong Test Facility in Ohio, formerly known as Plum Brook Station, in August or September for four months of thermal vacuum testing.

“Then we ship it to the Kennedy Space Center for integration onto the Vulcan rocket,” he said, with a launch tentatively planned for February. However, Kavandi said in her remarks at the AIAA conference that the launch was planned “about a year from now.”

That launch will be the first in a series of cargo missions to the International Space Station under a NASA Commercial Resupply Services 2 contract awarded in 2016. Sierra Space is looking beyond cargo missions and is starting work on a crewed version of Dream Chaser that could launch as soon as 2026.

Work on the crewed version is internally funded, he said, but with hopes of offering it to NASA for future ISS crew transportation missions. “We think that we’ve got a really good opportunity to on-ramp back on NASA crew,” he said. NASA supported earlier phases of Dream Chaser development through funded Space Act Agreements in its Commercial Crew Development program, but did not select the vehicle for contracts it awarded in 2014 to Boeing and SpaceX to complete development and testing of crewed vehicles.

Vice said the company sees interest in crewed Dream Chaser flights beyond NASA. “We are pretty excited how fast the tourism pieces are coming together for Dream Chaser,” he said. Those flights would transport people to a commercial space station like Orbital Reef, a project led by Blue Origin with Sierra Space as a key partner. “Every person we’ve talked to that wants to go on Dream Chaser wants a destination.”

Sierra Space has also discussed making a version of Dream Chaser for national security missions, but offered few specifics about how it would be different from the cargo or crew versions. There has been speculation it would have capabilities similar to the U.S. Space Force’s X-37B spaceplane, whose missions have been largely shrouded in secrecy.

Vice declined to go into details on the national security variant, including whether Sierra Space or the national security space community started discussions about it. “I would just say it is an engaging two-way conversation,” he said.

DreamChaser prototype landing
 
gizmodo.com

We’ve Got Power: Dream Chaser Spaceplane Aces Critical Test as Epic Maiden Mission Draws Near

Sierra Space's Dream Chaser vehicle just completed a vital test ahead of its much-anticipated debut.
gizmodo.com gizmodo.com

An illustration of the Dream Chaser spaceplane in flight.


An illustration of the Dream Chaser spaceplane in flight.

Sierra Space fired up its spaceplane in its assembly facility for the first time, signifying that the Dream Chaser shuttle could soon be ready for its first mission to low Earth orbit.


The Colorado-based company announced on Wednesday that it had successfully completed the first power-up of its Dream Chaser spaceplane. During the test, engineers simulated the power that would otherwise be generated by Dream Chaser’s solar arrays once the spaceplane is in orbit and its systems are turned on.

“This is a milestone that points to the future and is a key moment in a long journey for Dream Chaser.” Tom Vice, CEO of Sierra Space, said in the company’s statement. “With this significant achievement, our Dream Chaser spaceplane is poised to redefine commercial space travel, opening up new possibilities for scientific research, technological advancements, and economic opportunities in space.”

The Dream Chaser is an orbital spaceplane designed to fly to low Earth orbit, carrying crew and cargo to orbital pitstops such as the International Space Station (ISS). The futuristic-looking shuttle is designed to carry up to 12,000 pounds (5,443 kilograms) of cargo. As Dream Chaser cannot fly to space on its own, a big rocket, namely ULA’s Vulcan Centaur, is required to deliver the craft to low Earth orbit. Like NASA’s Space Shuttle, however, Dream Chaser is designed to survive atmospheric reentry and perform runway landings on the surface.


Sierra Space is targeting the end of 2023 for Dream Chaser’s first flight from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This flight is under a supply mission contract with NASA to send cargo to the ISS. The company also wants to launch crewed Dream Chaser missions to its own space station, Orbital Reef, a collaboration with Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin.

The company is preparing to ship the first Dream Chaser, named Tenacity, to NASA’s Neil Armstrong Test Facility in Ohio for testing ahead of its inaugural flight, SpaceNews reported. The exact date of its launch, however, has yet to be disclosed. The spaceplane is set to launch on board the second mission for ULA’s Centaur, but the rocket’s first mission has been repeatedly postponed.
 
www.space.com

Meet 'Tenacity:' Sierra Space unveils 1st Dream Chaser space plane (photos)

The vehicle will soon be shipped to a NASA facility for testing.
www.space.com www.space.com

The vehicle will soon be shipped to a NASA facility for testing.

a white and black robotic space plane inside a hangar

Sierra Space's first Dream Chaser space plane, "Tenacity." (Image credit: Sierra Space)

Sierra Space marked a historic achievement with the completion of its first Dream Chaser space plane.

The Colorado-based company announced on Thursday (Nov. 2) that construction has wrapped up on its first Dream Chaser vehicle, named "Tenacity." The space plane is set to be shipped to NASA's Neil A. Armstrong Test Facility in Ohio for environmental testing in the coming weeks.

"Today we have arrived at a profound milestone in both our company's journey and our industry's future — one that has been years in the making and is shaped by audacious dreaming and tenacious doing," Sierra Space CEO Tom Vice said in a company statement on Thursday. "The Dream Chaser is not just a product; it's a testament to human spirit, determination and the relentless pursuit of what lies beyond."

e3ajAHofkYbakNS8Fu92o3-1200-80.jpeg

Sierra Space employees celebrate the completion of the first Dream Chaser space plane, "Tenacity." (Image credit: Sierra Space)

Sierra Space holds a NASA contract to launch robotic resupply missions to the International Space Station (ISS) with Dream Chaser. Tenacity will be the first of the company's space planes to fly to the orbiting lab, and it may do so soon: The vehicle could launch on a test flight to the orbiting lab as early as April 2024.


That mission will lift off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida aboard United Launch Alliance's new Vulcan Centaur rocket and will conclude with a landing at NASA's historic Shuttle Landing Facility, which is part of KSC.

The Dream Chaser's design is a blend of aesthetics and functionality, not to mention endurance, according to Sierra Space. The craft needs to repeatedly withstand reentry temperatures over 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit (1,650 degrees Celsius) while remaining cool to the touch minutes after landing, which is no small engineering feat.

The company also says that Dream Chaser's autonomous flight system is designed for a minimum of 15 space missions. The vehicle's sustainable propulsion and oxidizer-fuel system should help mitigate the environmental cost of its operations as well.

Tenacity's initial run will feature seven ISS cargo missions, if all goes according to plan. Like SpaceX's Dragon capsule, Dream Chaser can return experiments and other hardware to Earth from the orbiting lab. The other two freighters in operation today — Northop Grumman's Cygnus and Russia's Progress vehicle — cannot do that; they burn up upon reentry to Earth's atmosphere.

Robotic resupply missions could be just the beginning for Dream Chaser. In the future, Sierra Space also plans to launch people aboard the vehicle, which looks like a miniature version of NASA's space shuttle.
 

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Sierra Space Hosts Comprehensive Dream Chaser® Training for Three NASA Astronauts
Replies
0
Views
202
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Sierra Space Working with NASA on Crewed Dream Chaser
Replies
2
Views
318
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
This Mini Space Shuttle Will Deliver Military Cargo Anywhere on Earth in Less Than 3 Hours
Replies
0
Views
409
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Seven US Companies Collaborate with NASA to Advance Space Capabilities
Replies
0
Views
214
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
👍 NASA and SpaceX explore using Starship as space station
Replies
0
Views
265
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom