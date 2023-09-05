Sierra Space Hosts Comprehensive Dream Chaser® Training for Three NASA Astronauts Sierra Space hosted its third official training of NASA astronauts to learn the innerworkings of Dream Chaser®, the world’s first commercial spaceplane.

Sierra Space recently hosted comprehensive training with NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 astronauts to learn the innerworkings of Dream Chaser.Sierra Space, a leading, pureplay commercial space company building the first end-to-end business and technology platform in space, announced today it hosted its third official training of NASA astronauts to learn the innerworkings of Dream Chaser®, the world’s first commercial spaceplane.The three astronauts – Mike Barratt, Matt Dominick and Jeanette Epps – are members of the upcoming NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 mission to the International Space Station, which is currently slated to launch no earlier than February 2024. During their planned six-month stay, Dream Chaser is scheduled to make its maiden voyage to deliver cargo to the ISS as part of NASA’s Commercial Resupply Services-2 (CRS-2) contract.“We are pleased to train the crew that will be on board the International Space Station for Dream Chaser’s first cargo resupply mission,” said Sierra Space CEO Tom Vice. “These astronauts underwent an extensive training curriculum to prepare them for how to interact with our spaceplane when it berths with the ISS. We are honored to join NASA’s cargo resupply team.”Company specialists conducted the eight-hour training session, which took place on July 17 at Sierra Space’s Louisville, Colo., facility. The first two parts were classroom training, followed by two parts working inside a full-size mock-up of Dream Chaser:Part 1: Dream Chaser Overview – The astronauts received a full briefing on Dream Chaser. Topics covered included systems identification and function, mission profiles (from launch and rendezvous to reentry and landing), crew interfaces and operations (i.e., types of cargo, how to load/unload, etc.). The astronauts ended Part 1 with a much deeper understanding of Dream Chaser’s hardware once it is berthed with the International Space Station.Part 2: Rendezvous and Proximity Operations (RPO) – The astronauts learned their required actions as Dream Chaser makes its approach and officially berths with the International Space Station. Topics included a full review of the timeline, profile and procedural operations of the high-level system configuration involved in this critical part of the mission.Part 3: Dream Chaser Hardware Familiarization and Scenarios – Moving into a full-size Dream Chaser mock-up, Sierra Space employees walked the astronauts through the vehicle, identifying hardware/systems and teaching how to operate and/or interface with each one. The astronauts also learned vehicle ingress/egress procedures, as well as discussed off-nominal scenarios.“This is the moment when the ‘wow factor’ really appears on the astronauts’ faces,” said Krista Abler. “It’s one thing to look at drawings or read about Dream Chaser, but to get a real sense of its immense capacity is another ballgame. It’s exciting to watch that fact register with the astronauts as they crawl inside our vehicle.”Part 4: Cargo Transfer Scenarios – Astronauts spent the final portion of the training learning safe and proper procedures for installing/removing cargo from Dream Chaser. The astronauts had to use the same procedures and operational tools as they will on orbit. The Sierra Space team made the astronauts work with numerous restraints (i.e., straps, beams, etc.), identify hazards associated with cargo operations and tested the astronauts via scenario drills.