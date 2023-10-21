FIA summons Gen (retd) Bajwa’s relative for probe into suspicious transactions

Mitthu directed to bring list of all countries visited by him.

LAHORE: The Anti-Money Laundering Circle (AMLC) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned Muhammad Sabir Hameed, known as Mitthu, a close relative of former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, in connection with an investigation into high-volume suspicious transactions,has learnt.According to a letter available with, Mitthu has been summoned by the AMLC under Section 160, 1898 CrPC in Enquiry No 226/2023 of FIA AML Circle and directed to appear before the FIA on October 23, 2023.The letter cited that the summon was pursuant to an ongoing criminal investigation in the agency on the allegation of high-volume suspicious transactions into his accounts contrary to the declared business profile.According to the letter, Mitthu maintained 19 bank accounts (14 local and 5 foreign) with the aggregate credit turnover of Rs5.34 billion. He has been directed to appear before the AML FIA Lahore with all relevant documents and original CNIC, FBR returns/declaration for periods of 2016 to 2023, personal and business.He has been directed to bring list of all countries visited by him and share his purpose of visits. Mitthu has been directed to bring list of all offshore/shell companies and business vehicles held by him, his spouse and family members. He has been directed to bring record of his national and international assets and his family members as well. The FIA has sought details of all foreign currency purchases made by him or on his behalf. Furthermore, details of foreign currency taken by him or his spouse or family members out of Pakistan have been sought.In case of failure or non-compliance, proceedings against him will be held under Section 174,175 of the Pakistan Penal Code 1860 in a court.Meanwhile, close sources of Muhammad Sabir Hameed, s/o Abdul Hameed Khan, have rebutted the charges mentioned in the notice, saying there is no truth in the allegations and the department has sent the notice on a misunderstanding created by his business rivals.The sources said that Mitthu and his family had been running business for the last four decades, adding all his assets were declared and nothing was illegal.They said the notice has been sent due to the business rivalry as his opponents provided the government department with false information.They went on to say the same kind of notice was also issued to him a couple of months ago, so he submitted tax returns and documentary evidence.They hoped Mitthu will come clean this time again as his business activities are transparent.