Gen (retd) Bajwa relative gets clean chit in suspicious transaction probe FIA closed inquiry against Sabir Hameed as no evidence was found

FIA closed inquiry against Sabir Hameed as no evidence was foundISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has given clean chit to Sabir Hameed, known as Mithu, a close relative of former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, in suspicious transaction inquiry,reported on Saturday.The FIA closed an inquiry against the well-known businessman as no evidence in support of allegations leveled against him by his opponents was found.Hameed is associated with a big property business and he appeared before the FIA investigators and provided them with all the documents, including tax returns till the financial year 2022, bank statements, details of domestic and details of foreign property, vehicles, off-shore companies etc.Sources close to him said that the former army chief’s close relative was summoned by FIA for the first time on October 23.They said Hameed is a hardworking Pakistani who does transparent business but his rivals levelled baseless allegation against him to vilify him. The FIA team conducted an in-depth inquiry and found the allegations baseless, they added.According to a letter available with, Hameed was summoned by the Anti-Money Laundering Circle (AMLC) under Section 160, 1898 CrPC in Enquiry No 226/2023 of FIA AML Circle.The letter cited that the summon was pursuant to an ongoing criminal investigation in the agency on the allegation of high-volume suspicious transactions into his accounts contrary to the declared business profile.According to the letter, Hameed maintained 19 bank accounts (14 local and 5 foreign) with an aggregate credit turnover of Rs5.34 billion.He was directed to appear before the AML FIA Lahore with all relevant documents and original CNIC, FBR returns/declaration for periods of 2016 to 2023, personal and business.He was also asked to bring a list of all the countries he travelled to and share his purpose for visiting. The ex-army chief relative was also directed to bring a list of all offshore/shell companies and business vehicles held by him, his spouse and family members.The FIA had also sought details of his national and international assets and his family members as well.Hameed was directed to submit details of all foreign currency purchases made by him or on his behalf. Furthermore, details of foreign currency taken by him or his spouse or family members out of Pakistan were sought as well.