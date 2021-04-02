What's new

Fantan A-5, Q-5 (NanChang) of Pakistan Air Force

A-5M is a single-seat, twin-engine supersonic fighter developed by the Nanchang Aircraft Company of China. Of the 60 aircraft of this class acquired by Pakistan, as of mid-1999 only 49 remained in service. Some are reportedly capable of carrying a single 5-20 kT nuclear bomb. It offers enhanced combat performance particularly at low and super-low altitude. It is the latest renovated type equipped with imported navigation and attack systems. It is used mainly to assist ground troops in attacking concentrated targets on land, key transportation points and ships near the coast. It can also intercept and fight enemy aircraft. It has two WP-6 after burning type of turbojet engines, a fuselage 15,65 meters long, a height of 4.33 meters, and a wingspan of 9,68 meters. Its maximum takeoff load is 11,300 kg.
It carries a cannon in each wing, mounted near the fuselage, and it can be loaded with air to air weapons. It can carry bombs and canisters in its hold and various kinds of bombs, rockets and spare fuel tanks in the racks under its wings.

1801.gif


GENERAL DATA

Country of Origin. People�s Republic of China.
Similar Aircraft. Super Etendard, Yak-38 Forger, Mirage F1.
Crew. One.
Role. Fighter-bomber.
Armament. Rockets, missiles, bombs.
Dimensions. Length: 54 ft, 10 in (16.74 m). Span: 31 ft, 10 in (9.8 m).

WEFT DESCRIPTION

Wings. Mid-mounted, sharply swept-back, and tapered with blunt tips. Wing fences.
Engine(s). Two turbojets are located inside the body. Semicircular air intakes. Two exhausts.
Fuselage. Thick, flattened, and upward taper to the rear section. Bubble canopy. Pointed nose.
Tail. Flats high-mounted on the body, swept-back, and tapered with square tips. Sharply swept-back tail fin with blunt tip .


1617391051708.png





1617390905358.png



1617391103421.png





1617390858696.png





Peshawar Air Base, Nanchang A-5c Fantan Attack Aircraft causing a traffic jam early in the Morning.

1617390756496.png
 
1617391344261.png





No.16 Sqn A-5s in 1980s with armoury including Aim-9 Sidewinder, Durandal/Hafr Runway penetration bombs and Cluster bombs.

A-5 served PAF till 2011 as a primary ground support Aircraft.


1617391403600.png
 
1617571395923.png




Officers Of No. 16 Squadron With Their Officer Commanding Wing Commander Mirza Zafar, Circa 1988.

In 1988, this squadron was stationed at PAF Base Rafiqui, and was equipped with A-5 aircraft. The year was full of operational commitments.

In addition to one Flat Out and two Wide Awake Exercises, the squadron carried out the Long Shadow Exercise in February, and Hit Hard-VI, VII and VIII in April, June, and August 1988, respectively. In addition, the Fake-XIV and Shako Exercises were also carried out.

The squadron also participated in a Durandal bomb drop exercise at Sonmiani range in December. In the later half of the year, 1 vs. 1 DACT missions were carried out, evaluating the performance of the A-5 against the F-7P in close combat.

In 1989, apart from taking part in Hit Hard exercises, the squadron participated in the Armement Competition. During the Fire Power Demonstration that followed the competition, the squadron carried out level delivery of Mk-82 bombs. During the month of May, five more aircraft were added to the squadron's inventory. In November 1989, the squadron was deployed at PAF Base Farid for Exercise High Mark. At the end of the year, the Inter-Squadron Dive Bombing Competition was held between 16 and 26 Squadrons, which the 16 Squadron won.

During 1990, the squadron carried out one Flat Out and three Wide Awake exercises. Exercise Tondo-II, III, and IV were also carried out. In the middle of the year, the Officer Commanding, Wing Commander Zafar, went to China to carry out evaluation trials in A-5M and F aircraft. The squadron pilots also went to Sargodha to undergo SCUP.

During 1991, three FT-6 aircraft, fitted with Martin Baker seats, were added to the inventory of the squadron. In addition to the exercises Flat Out and Wide Awake, the squadron also participated in Exercise Combat-VI, Sore Eyes-III, and Condor-II. During November, the squadron moved to Multan and during its stay there, it flew 115 sorties with 100 per cent serviceability and reliability.

During 1992, the squadron carried out four Wide Awake and three Flat Out exercises. The squadron also participated in DACT Camp in April and May. In June, Exercise King Cobra was held in which the squadron achieved 100 per cent results. During 1993, in addition to the routine exercises, the squadron carried out DACT in month of May and participated in High Mark Exercise in October. During 1995, the squadron participated in the exercise Saffron Bandit followed by exercise High Mark.

In January 1996, the squadron proceeded to Masroor for air-to-air firing. During this year, three Wide Awake and three Flat Out exercises were also carried out. During 1997, the squadron participated in exercise Fire Fox in March. This was an Air Defence exercise aimed at generating low level tracks for interceptors.

The year 1997 was full of squadron movements. The squadron was deployed twice to Minhas for a DACT Camp, and to Murid and Minhas as the runway of its parent base was being re-carpeted. The squadron was also deployed at Chaklala for ADA duties. The last deployment was at Sargodha for participation in the exercise Saffron Bandit.

The squadron also participated in the fly-past on 7 September in connection with Pakistan's Golden Jubilee celebrations. Besides, the squadron carried out routine Wide Awake and Flat Out exercises. In one of the Wide Awake exercise, the canopy of an A-5 aircraft blew-off in the air, while it was proceeding to the range. The aircraft landed safely at the home base. It was during this year that operations on the Jamurd Range were discontinued as it was handed over to civil authorities.

In April 1998, the squadron participated in exercise Zarb-e-Aahen and exhibited a high standard of professionalism that was appreciated by the Corps Commander who had witnessed the entire exercise. In appreciation of the performance of the squadron pilots, he visited the squadron along with AOC, NAC, Air Vice Marshal Pervaiz Mirza, and presented a memento to the squadron. The squadron was awarded the ACES Trophy for the best performance, from among all tactical attack squadrons, in the year 1997.
 
Technical specifications


220px-Fantan.png



ParameterQ-5III / Q-5D
crew1
length16.74 m (Q-5III) 15.65 m (Q-5D)
span9.68 m
height4.33 m
Wing area27.95 m²
Wing extension3.35
Wing loading
  • minimum (empty weight): 228 kg / m²
  • nominal (normal take-off weight): 339 kg / m²
  • maximum (max. take-off weight): 423 kg / m²
Empty mass6,375 kg
normal takeoff mass9,486 kg
Max. Takeoff mass11,830 kg
Top speed
  • 1190 km / h (at an altitude of 10,975 m)
  • 1210 km / h (at sea level)
Service ceiling:15,450 m (Q-5III) approx. 16,500 m (Q-5D)
Max. Rate of climb103 m / s
Use radius
  • hi-lo-hi profile: 600 km
  • lo-lo-lo profile: 400 km
Rangeapprox. 2000 km (with additional tanks)
Engines2 × Wopen WP-6 - jet engines
Thrust
  • with afterburner: 2 × 36.78 kN
  • without afterburner: 2 × 29.42 kN
Thrust-to-weight ratio
  • maximum (empty weight): 1.18
  • nominal (normal takeoff mass): 0.79
  • minimum (max.start mass): 0.63

Armament

Fixed armament in the bow

Gun load of 2000 kg at 10 external load stations (four fuselage + six wing stations)

  • 2 × PL-2 - short-range air-to-air missiles
  • 2 × PL-5 - short-range air-to-air missiles
  • 2 × PL-7 - short-range air-to-air missiles
Unguided air-to-surface missiles

  • 4 × rocket launch containers (each 4 unguided air-to-ground missiles, 130 mm caliber)
  • 6 × rocket launch containers (each 16 unguided air-to-ground missiles caliber 90 mm)
  • 6 × missile launch containers (8 unguided air-to-surface missiles each caliber 57 mm)
Free falling bombs

  • 4 × 500 kg free fall bomb
  • 8 × 150 kg free fall bomb
  • 8 × 100 kg free fall bomb
  • 8 × 50 kg free fall bomb
  • 4 × BL755 cluster bomb
  • 4 × Matra Durandal anti-slope bomb
 
For the PAF F-6s and A-5s, the best place was/is North Korea.
 

