What's new

F-16 of Pakistan Air Force

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
96,963
Reaction score
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Loading Aim-9 Sidewinders On Pakistan Air Force F-16's, Sarghoda AB, 1980's (c).

1643489309983.png


The AIM-9 Sidewinder (where "AIM" stands for "Air Intercept Missile") is a short-range air-to-air missile which entered service with the US Navy in 1956 and subsequently was adopted by the US Air Force in 1964. Since then the Sidewinder has proved to be an enduring international success, and its latest variants remain standard equipment in most western-aligned air forces. The Soviet K-13, a reverse-engineered copy of the AIM-9, was also widely adopted by a number of nations.



An early picture of PAF F-16A block 15 #85724 parked at Sarghoda AB, currently known as Mushaf AB.


1643489119324.png



One Of The Pakistan Air Force's F-16s In Flight Over Florida Before Delivery In The Mid Eighties.

1643489218781.png
 
"PAF Vipers in a Four-ship formation to display a fly past over Shakar Paria Parade Ground"...

1643641968433.png



PAF F-16s belonging to number 9 squadron Griffins flying in formation behind their leader. The leaders uses hand signals, head nods, aircraft moments or radio calls to alert their wingmen of changes in flight altitude, formation positions, split-ups, rejoins and radio frequencies ...

📸
HFK RAW
 
The first of the PAF's new F-16D Block 52 fighters, rolled out on 13 October 2009, undergoing flight testing in the U.S. prior to delivery..

1644612232235.png
 
/////////////////
..
PAF F-16 pilots along with Base commander Sargodha, during an operational exercise.

1645996892941.png

.....

PAF Inducted F-16 in 1983 and was located to 'City of Falcons' Sargodha; since past four decades these aircraft are stationed there.
 
ghazi52 said:
/////////////////
..
PAF F-16 pilots along with Base commander Sargodha, during an operational exercise.

View attachment 819367
.....

PAF Inducted F-16 in 1983 and was located to 'City of Falcons' Sargodha; since past four decades these aircraft are stationed there.
Click to expand...
Not sure if this was an operational exercise but it was No. 11 OCU with mostly students going through conversion with some seniors who were IPs. My old man is on the left side in this pic.
 
Last edited:

Similar threads

Ali_Baba
First AMRAAM air-to-air F-16 kill happened 30 years ago againts IAF (Iraqi Airforce) .. last happened 3 years ago against IAF (Indian Airforce) !!!!!
2
Replies
18
Views
2K
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
F-22Raptor
Classified AIM-260 Air-To-Air Missiles To Arm Future US Air Force Drones
Replies
1
Views
540
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
Edevelop
  • Locked
Turkey to Drop Plans For F-16s: Chinese J-10C Fighters Hinted as Choice to Modernise Fleet
2 3 4 5
Replies
64
Views
4K
LegionnairE
LegionnairE
F-22Raptor
AIM-260 air-air missiles are entering production this year
Replies
0
Views
479
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
ghazi52
Pakistan Air Force Operational Air Bases – A Comprehensive Look
Replies
2
Views
830
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom