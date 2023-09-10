What's new

Ex-US ambassador had a relationship with Pakistani journalist, CIA funded her scholarship, 'coincidentally' she is against Imran Khan/PTI!

Bleek

Bleek

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Dec 21, 2021
Messages
6,714
Reaction score
6
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
An ex US ambassador to Pakistan, Richard Olson, had a relationship with journalist (press-titute) of media company, Naya Daur, Muna Habib, who can be seen taking an openly and aggressive anti-Imran Khan and anti-PTI stance.

20230911_003153.jpg
20230911_003154.jpg


Later, a CIA asset (Imaad Zuberi), funds her entire scholarship in the USA!

20230911_002919.jpg
20230911_002920.jpg


Reza Rumi is the founder of Naya Daur and has openly supported people who explicitly insulted Islam.

20230911_003524.jpg


CIA is probably shocked itself how easy it is to extract data and manipulate Pakistan's politics, everyone is a corrupt whore that has a very cheap price.


@Mirzali Khan @Goenitz @Signalian @PanzerKiel @SaadH @_NOBODY_ @Falcon26 @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Menace2Society @Meengla @Areesh @Goritoes @tman786 @omaromar @AZMwi @mudas777
 
Goritoes said:
Not Surprised at all...
Click to expand...
Compromised at every level. Most likely every single army chief himself is an American approved asset if I'm being honest.

Pakistan is a very rotten carcass for many years now, because of its chronic incompetence in literally everything and nepotism/corruption.

Pakistanis are killing Pakistan
 
The other piece of the CIA run operation in Pakistan is Raza Rumi, another bona fide khooni liberal. Apparently he was the pimp in the whole setup. But Faujeets could be least bit bothered since all these operatives are amreeki mai baap's agents.
 
Bleek said:
Compromised at every level. Most likely every single army chief himself is an American approved asset if I'm being honest.

Pakistan is a very rotten carcass for many years now, because of its chronic incompetence in literally everything and nepotism/corruption.

Pakistanis are killing Pakistan
Click to expand...
Every country has some people who love their country, except Pakistan.
 

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom