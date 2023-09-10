Ex-US ambassador had a relationship with Pakistani journalist, CIA funded her scholarship, 'coincidentally' she is against Imran Khan/PTI!

Bleek
An ex US ambassador to Pakistan, Richard Olson, had a relationship with journalist (press-titute) of media company, Naya Daur, Muna Habib, who can be seen taking an openly and aggressive anti-Imran Khan and anti-PTI stance.
Later, a CIA asset (Imaad Zuberi), funds her entire scholarship in the USA!
Reza Rumi is the founder of Naya Daur and has openly supported people who explicitly insulted Islam.
CIA is probably shocked itself how easy it is to extract data and manipulate Pakistan's politics, everyone is a corrupt whore that has a very cheap price.
