Ex-US ambassador in Islamabad dated Pakistani journalist Muna Habib, who now works for NED funded Naya Daur

Well well well…Raza Rumi the NED rat as a lot to say for himself.

tribune.com.pk

Ex-US ambassador in Islamabad dated Pakistani journalist: report | The Express Tribune

Richard Olson faces sentencing following series of revelations about personal & professional conduct
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

Additionally, the FBI probed his involvement in arranging for a Pakistani American businessman, Imaad Zuberi, to pay $25,000 in tuition bills for Muna Habib, enabling her to attend the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1700721935301423273

She now works for the NED funded Naya Daur owned by NED rat Raza Rumi and life long Jahilya Nadeem F Paracha.
IMG_0214.jpeg


Yes, Raza Rumi is on the National Endowment for Democracy payroll (also known as the second CIA) and have been notorious for orchestrating regime changes around the world.

Here is Raza Rumi’s profile on NED.
www.ned.org

Mr. Raza Ahmad Rumi - NATIONAL ENDOWMENT FOR DEMOCRACY

Mr. Raza Ahmad Rumi is a leading Pakistani journalist and policy analyst who serves as editor of the Friday Times, Pakistan’s foremost liberal weekly paper. He is also a columnist for Pakistan’s Daily…
www.ned.org www.ned.org

No surprise, the hoor opposed Imran Khan.
IMG_0215.jpeg

IMG_0216.jpeg
 
Dalit said:
Americans just being Americans.
Olson, Zuberi, Habib were all exposed by U.S. prosecutors, tried and convicted if crimes have been committed. In Pakistan, a similar case would be hidden under a rug or in case someone proves too embarrassing, disappeared. Nobody expects an impartial investigation, trial and sentencing. Nobody, not the government, not the courts, not the citizens. A completely zero trust conglomerate. I think a nation of imperfect humans is better than a non-nation of imperfect non-citizens (some of whom border on non-humans).
 
Dalit said:
Pakistan is a nation where God decided to gather all the bad apples of the entire planet. Nothing good ever comes from this wretched soil.
This soil has seen human activity since the end of the last ice age. Dentistry was literally invented in Mehrgarh, the wheel, the world’s first farmers, the first grided cities and those are just off the top of my head.

This soil is rich. This land literally has everything to flourish.

The bad apples are a recent phenomenon.
 

