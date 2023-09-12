Ex-US ambassador in Islamabad dated Pakistani journalist Muna Habib, who now works for NED funded Naya Daur

Neelo
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Mar 15, 2023
- Messages
- 1,495
- Reaction score
- -1
- Country
- Location
Well well well…Raza Rumi the NED rat as a lot to say for himself.
Additionally, the FBI probed his involvement in arranging for a Pakistani American businessman, Imaad Zuberi, to pay $25,000 in tuition bills for Muna Habib, enabling her to attend the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
She now works for the NED funded Naya Daur owned by NED rat Raza Rumi and life long Jahilya Nadeem F Paracha.
Yes, Raza Rumi is on the National Endowment for Democracy payroll (also known as the second CIA) and have been notorious for orchestrating regime changes around the world.
Here is Raza Rumi’s profile on NED.
No surprise, the hoor opposed Imran Khan.
Ex-US ambassador in Islamabad dated Pakistani journalist: report | The Express Tribune
Richard Olson faces sentencing following series of revelations about personal & professional conduct
tribune.com.pk
Additionally, the FBI probed his involvement in arranging for a Pakistani American businessman, Imaad Zuberi, to pay $25,000 in tuition bills for Muna Habib, enabling her to attend the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
She now works for the NED funded Naya Daur owned by NED rat Raza Rumi and life long Jahilya Nadeem F Paracha.
Yes, Raza Rumi is on the National Endowment for Democracy payroll (also known as the second CIA) and have been notorious for orchestrating regime changes around the world.
Here is Raza Rumi’s profile on NED.
Mr. Raza Ahmad Rumi - NATIONAL ENDOWMENT FOR DEMOCRACY
Mr. Raza Ahmad Rumi is a leading Pakistani journalist and policy analyst who serves as editor of the Friday Times, Pakistan’s foremost liberal weekly paper. He is also a columnist for Pakistan’s Daily…
www.ned.org
No surprise, the hoor opposed Imran Khan.
Last edited: