Energy Projects...Updates

Energy Projects
.
.
.
NEPRA accepts request for 99MW wind power projects

1087394-windpowerturbinex-1461022803-256-640x480.jpg

Chinese firm is seeking licences for two projects in Jhimpir. PHOTO: FILE

KARACHI: Three Gorges Second and Third Wind Farm Pakistan Limited, a Chinese firm, has won the regulatory authority’s acceptance of its application seeking licences for 99-megawatt wind power projects in Jhimpir, Sindh, costing $226.2 million.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) notified on Monday that it had permitted the company’s application for “consideration of the grant of generation licence for its proposed wind power plant.”

The firm had applied for two generation licences for two separate wind power projects of 49.5 megawatts each. Both the projects are to be set up in the vicinity of Jhimpir. The combined cost of the projects is estimated at $226.2 million (or $113.1 million each). This comprises 75% debt and 25% equity. Both the projects are expected to be commissioned in September 2017, the authority said.

The electric power generated from the projects will be supplied to the Central Power Purchasing Agency (Guarantee) Limited.

This is a flagship firm of China Three Gorges Corporation, which is one of the leading companies actively involved in developing hydroelectric power and wind power projects across the globe.

The company aims to produce wind power up to 2,000 megawatts in Pakistan in the next couple of years. Already, Three Gorges First Wind Farm has completed its project of 50 megawatts.

“This project has already been supplying electricity to the main grid from November 2014. The project site is located near Jhimpir, Thatta district,” it said on its website.

China South Asia Investment Limited is its holding company that is engaged in investment and establishment of power generation projects in South Asian countries. It is working on developing power projects in Pakistan as well in the areas of hydroelectric, wind and solar energy.
 
TARBELA 4TH EXTENSION HYDROPOWER PROJECT-

PROJECT’S OBJECTIVE:

The main objective of the project development is to facilitate a sustainable expansion in Pakistan’s electricity generation capacity. This would be realized by installing three (3) units of 470 MW each with a total capacity of 1,410 MW hydropower plant on the existing Tunnel 4 of Tarbela Dam without affecting irrigation releases, with almost no exposure to social and environmental hazards generally associated with Hydro-power Projects. The project is considered a “low-risk- high reward” operation aimed at providing additional 3,840 GWh annually of least-cost low-carbon renewable energy from Tarbela Power Station. Main structures e.g. dam, tunnel, switchyard, other infrastructure like roads, colonies, offices, labour camps, workshop areas, storage yard areas etc already exist. The project will thus be made operational in minimum time.

SALIENT FEATURES OF T4:

  • Capacity:1,410 MW
  • Projected Energy:3,840 GWh/Year
  • Annual Capacity Factor:31%
  • Cost Estimate with IDC :US$ 928.9 million
  • World Bank Loan:US$ 840.00 million
..GoP US$ 88.90 million

RAISING OF T3 AND T4 INTAKES:

  • Tarbela Project Tunnels 3 and 4 are to be raised as part of Tarbela 4th Extension project to extend the generation life of the reservoir by raising the dead storage level so as to prevent early siltation.
  • Both intakes are of the same design
  • Dia of Raised Intake T3 & T4 = 13.7 meter
  • Height of Raised Intake T3 & T4 = 55 meter
  • Structure : Reinforced Cement Concrete Lining
 
.Tarbela Dam Spillways and Tunnel
.
.
280405_606609539370929_1211405396_o.jpg
 
Neelum Jhelum project on track as 80% work done

Published: April 20, 2016

LAHORE: The 969-megawatt Neelum Jhelum Hydropower project is progressing timely as the civil works of the both the underground powerhouse and transformers hall are 95.5% and 99% complete, respectively, and are expected to finish in October this year.

This was briefed to Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) Chairman Zafar Mahmood during his weekly visit to the project site.

The chairman visited the powerhouse, transformers hall, manifold area and switchyard of the project to review progress of construction work. Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project Chief Executive Officer Engineer Muhammad Zubair, Project Director Nayyar Alauddin and representatives of the consultants and contractors were present on the occasion.

During the on-site briefing, the chairman was apprised that subsequent to the completion of civil works of unit No3 and 4 of the powerhouse, both units had already been handed over to the electro-mechanical contractor.

It was further informed that civil works of the switchyard are substantially complete, while electrical and mechanical works will also be completed by October 2016. Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project Chief Executive Officer said that October 2016 is going to be an important month as the tunnel boring machine, deployed on the left tunnel will break through after completing the excavation work on the left tunnel. Overall progress on the project stands at 80%. The progress on C1 is 78%, on C2 is 80%, while on C3 is 83%. Out of total 68.6 kilometer, 62 kilometers long tunnels have so far been excavated.

The Wapda chief expressed satisfaction over the progress achieved so far on the project. Appreciating devotion and hard work of the project authorities, he said that Wapda is confident of completing the project according to the revised schedule.
 
PPIB ISSUES LETTER OF SUPPORT TO 1320 MW COAL BASED IPP AT HUB

hub_los_22_4_16.jpg


Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) today issued Letter of Support (LOS) to China Power Hub Generation Company (Pvt) Limited (CPHGCL) for development of 1320 MW imported coal based power generation project at Hub, Balochistan. The project is being sponsored by Hub Power Company Limited and China Power International Holdings. Minister for Water & Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Secretary Water & Power Mr. Mohammad Younus Dagha and other senior officials of PPIB and Ministry of Water & Power witnessed the ceremony. The document was signed by Mr. Shah Jahan Mirza, Managing Director PPIB and from the company's side it was signed by Mr. Zhao Yonggang, CEO of CPHGCL.

Being included as 'Priority Project' under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) program, this project assumes further importance. The Project shall be instrumental in socio-economic uplift of the remote area of Hub besides generating employment opportunities for the local population. The project development is progressing at rapid pace and it is expected that it will come online by in 2019.

Khawaja Asif said that in order to get sufficient and affordable electricity in short time, Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) has been mandated by the government to process power generation projects utilizing coal, hydro and R-LNG through private sector. As a result of efficient processing by PPIB, so far two coal fired power projects of 2640 MW which include 1320 MW Power Project by Sinohydro Resources/Al-Mirqab Capital Qatar at Port Qasim, Sindh and 1320 MW Power Project by Huaneng Shandong Ruyi at Sahiwal, Punjab have already started construction activities. The 2 x 330 MW Thar coal based Engro Powergen at Thar Block-II, Sindh after achieving Financial Close has entered into the construction phase. With proactive support of PPIB, all the project related activities were timely completed which lead to the ground breaking of the project recently on 11th April, 2016.

PPIB also holds the honour of paving way for hydro IPPs in the country through successful completion of 84 MW New Bong Escape Hydropower Project by HUBCO group. Currently, 147 MW Patrind and 102 MW Gulpur Hydropower Projects are under construction, which are expected to be completed by April 2017 and October 2019 respectively.
_
 
Tarbela Dam 4th Tunnel Power Plant.

9590_1679375198946396_281409400364250718_n.jpg


12592275_1679375375613045_531805632950171707_n.jpg
 
SAHIWAL....................2 Coal-fired Power Plants


13406782_884834084977624_2595382040288675939_n_zpsk4qaeaab.jpg
 
100 MW Nooriabad Power Project

K-Electric will buy the generated power


13435522_883804638413902_4464084125396611609_n.jpg




13428371_883804631747236_6859609839529301028_n.jpg


13445796_883804885080544_1746308429429219659_n.jpg




13428505_883804851747214_2980399181286248144_n.jpg


c
 
30-40 fresh engineers from different universities, mainly UET & NUST, were hired by Huaneng Shandong Ryui for SAHIWAL project. 6 months training were provided to fresh engineers were provided in UET. These engineers are now being provided 1 year/ 6 month training in China. Jobs are being created now. Something I didn't have when I graduated in '13.

The chinese investors have a plan to build two more (1000 MW) coal plants at the same site by 2019. But, imo, this would really test the capacity of Pakistan Railways.
 
Neelum Jehlum Hydroelectric Project ........ 969 MW
May 27th, 2016,

26687161643_e5fcccaa00_b.jpg

_
 
Neelum-Jhelum power project gets record Rs100bn financing

576aeaae81b8f.jpg

A view of the Neelum-Jehlum Hydropower Project in this file photo.
KARACHI: A consortium of 16 banks has arranged Rs100 billion sukuk for the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project in what is the country’s biggest ever funds mobilisation for a public sector entity.

The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), which leads the consortium, has the largest share (of around Rs35bn) in the funds being raised under Shariah-compliant tool.

Mufti Ahsan Waqar, chairman of NBP’s Shariah board, told Dawn that financial closure for the sukuk has been achieved and the bonds would be ready to trade on the stock market after completion of other formalities.

The fund is Pakistan’s biggest for a public sector entity
A signing ceremony for the financing agreement was attended by President and CEO of NBP Syed Iqbal Ashraf, Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) Chairman Zafar Mahmood, Wapda’s Member Finance Anwaarul Haq and Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Company (NJHPC) CEO Muhammad Zubair, among others.

The NJHPC, which is managing the 969-megawatt project located in Muzaffarabad (Azad Jammu and Kashmir), has assigned the NBP the role of ‘mandated lead arranger’ for the arrangement through issuance of rated, secured and privately placed sukuk to partially finance the construction.

Pakistan has struggled to attract foreign investment in the power sector, particularly for the hydroelectric projects which have vast scope for investment and profitability. However, the response was not positive except China which has agreed to invest in Pakistan’s power sector under long-term loans for power generation.

Addressing the signing ceremony, Mr Ashraf said the sukuk was structured with a tenor of 10 years and was backed by the sovereign guarantee by the Government of Pakistan (GoP).

He said the bonds issue has received a preliminary rating of ‘AAA’ from JCR-VIS and is expected to have a wider impact on the financial market of Pakistan, helping augment a funding format that has been predominantly constrained to smaller deals with shorter tenors.

This sukuk is also expected also provide avenues for Islamic banks and mutual funds to invest their liquid funds in a tradable GoP-guaranteed Islamic instrument.

Apart from the NBP, other banks in the consortium are HBL, Allied Bank, United Bank, Bank Alfalah, Meezan Bank, Faysal Bank, the Bank of Punjab, BankIslami Pakistan, Askari Bank, Bank Al Habib, the Bank of Khyber, Dubai Islamic Bank, Pak-Brunei Investment Company and Pak-China Investment Company.

The Neelum-Jhelum project envisages diverting Neelum River water through tunnels which falls into Jhelum River after producing power. On completion, the project will be capable of producing 5.15bn units of electricity each year. This mega hydropower project has been undertaken long after completion of Mangla and Tarbela dam projects.

This ‘green energy’ project will fetch a total revenue of up to Rs50bn annually for Wapda as per existing tariff. The first turbine will start to operate by the end of June 2017.

Addressing the ceremony, the Wapda chairman said this was the biggest ever funds mobilisation for a public sector entity in the history of Pakistan. “Achieving this milestone reflects not only investors’ confidence in the federal government and Wapda, but also indicates the potential of investment that hydropower sector offers,” he said.

“This issuance... will go a long way in arranging funds for other hydropower projects as well to be initiated in the near future,” he added.

“The project envisages 90 per cent construction work under high mountainous overburden and only 10pc above the surface. He said the construction work on the project is progressing at a fast pace and overall progress of the project is around 82pc so far.”
 

