Electric vehicle Industry in Pakistan

Electric vehicle manufacturers in Pakistan


Electric car manufacturers

Karakoram Motors is a Pakistani automobile manufacturer based in Karachi, Sindh, Pakistan. Karakoram Motors is the authorized assembler and manufacturer of Dynasty IT electric cars.

1626874475627.png


Rahmat Group is bringing electric cars to Pakistan. As per Dawn News, the Group has already acquired 25 acres of land to establish Electrical Complex at Nooriabad. At the initial stage, the group will produce electric buses to tap the transport market, and in the second phase, a manufacturing plant would be established at the complex to produce electric cars and two-wheelers. As per the reports, Rahmat Group will partner with two Chinese manufacturers to turn its plans into a reality. One company will handle the electric car production while the other will assemble electric vans and trucks. The group also plans to develop lithium batteries for buses, cars and two-wheelers. Rahmat Group has signed an agreement with Chinese EVs manufacturer BYD.

Chongqing Changan Automobile Limited has signed an agreement with Master Motors of Pakistan to assemble and sell their cars in the country. Jinbei has collaborated with Zenith Automotive (Pvt) Ltd. to distribute and sell its Electric vehicles across the country.

Al Haj Automotive Private Limited recently signed an agreement with Proton as the exclusive authorised distributor and assemblers of Proton vehicles in Pakistan and have plans to launch their Electric vehicles in the country. The agreement signing ceremony was held in Kuala Lumpur.

BMW has introduced their top of the line electric cars, the i3 and the i8 in Pakistan. Nissan, Hyundai, Audi and Renault are already in talks with the Ministry of Industries and Production for producing locally manufactured electric cars in the country. Audi has launched its e-Tron 50 Quattro in Pakistan in April 2020.


Pakistan in collaboration with China has introduced its first-ever electric car company, Topsun Motors, which inaugurated its showroom in Jail Road of Lahore on 3 January 2020.

Dice Foundation has recently signed an agreement with TEVTA to develop EVs. Chairperson Dice Foundation Khurshid Qureshi said that he chose TEVTA over several other organizations because he thinks that the skilled workforce of TEVTA can play its role in the development of electric vehicles. The agreement signing ceremony was held in Lahore.

MG JW Automobile is a joint venture between JW-SEZ Group and SAIC motors.In May 2020, JW Auto Park had signed a MoU with Morris Garages regarding manufacturing/assembling of their electric cars in Pakistan. Currently, vehicle tests are being conducted on Pakistani roads with CBU Unit.[13] The company has also plans to launch Wuling Hongguang Mini EV in the Pakistani market.

Hybrid cars

Pakistan already has a significant market for hybrid vehicles with Honda's Vezel and Freed, Toyota's Prius and Aqua. However, these cars aren't being locally manufactured in Pakistan, but are directly imported from Japan.


Electric buses

On 26 August 2020, An agreement was signed between China’s Skywell Automobile and Pakistan's Daewoo Express to introduce electric buses in Pakistan. According to deal, Skywell Automobiles will provide its electric buses for the Pakistan market in Phase-1, and in Phase 2, shall set up a manufacturing plant for producing electric vehicles in Pakistan.

Scooters, Motorcycles and Auto Rickshaws

On 2017, Jolta International had created the first locally manufactured electric motorcycle. The company is based just outside of Bahria Town Rawalpindi, and showcased three Jolta Chargeable Electrical Motorcycles in Gwadar. Jolta also develops electric bike kits that can be retrofitted to any Chinese and Japanese bikes being assembled in Pakistan. Jolta is a subsidiary of Auj Technologies, a company based in Lahore.

Leading automobile manufacturers, including Super Power Motorcycles have started introducing EV models. Neon, a Pakistan-based motorcycle assembler, has introduced an all-electric Neon M3 motorbike in Pakistan. The macho looking sports bike comes with emission-free and noiseless features.


Economia is a Pakistani-based company that specializes in the manufacturing of Solar vehicles. They also manufacture solar-powered bikes and Rickshaws.

Sunra, a Chinese electric bike manufacturer, also has presence in Pakistan.

On 31 August 2019, Federal Minister for Science and Technology visited Pakistan Council of Renewable Energy Technologies in Islamabad where he announced to introduce eco-friendly electric motorcycles and rickshaw to save the energy and environment. The Minister of Science and Technology, had given a demonstration of e-bikes and e-rickshaws by driving them himself. He said that his ministry would roll out electric motorcycles and rickshaws across the country. He added that electric motorcycles and rickshaws are the future of the Pakistan's transportation system.

On 9 October 2019, two motorbike manufacturers from Sahiwal and Lahore had launched an electric bike series by the name of "Jaguar". Auj Technologies – a Lahore-based electric motorcycle company – says they had started a joint venture with MS Group to produce the bikes. They claim that these are the nation's first both indigenously designed and manufactured electric bikes.

On 24 January 2020, Sazgar unveiled Pakistan's first locally manufactured electric rickshaw. The unveiling ceremony was held in Sazgar car plant located at Sundar Road in Lahore.

1626874994799.png


The first set of EV chargers located at PSO Fuel station in Jinnah Super Markets (F7), Islamabad

Tesla Industries Pakistan introduces first ever locally made fast charging EV stations at Bhera Service Area of Lahore Islamabad Motorway.

1626875093408.png




1626875259501.png
 
BYD China, the world’s leading electric vehicle manufacturer, has collaborated with Pakistan’s Sapphire Group for market development and manufacturing of electric vehicles in Pakistan.


1627332958578.png




1627332984614.png
 
Nice Pakistan is becoming a dumping ground for copycat Chinese cars. Why aren't we making our own and exporting them?
 
1627339695755.png




Electric Rickshaw Of Pakistan: A Review
By Sulman Ali

PakWheels has brought an exciting and unique review of Electric Rickshaw made in Pakistan for its readers. The current government and Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, are very interested in introducing electric vehicles. The premier wants to bring electric vehicles for public transport by 2030.

Saazgar Engineering makes this rickshaw, and it is the first one of its kind in Pakistan.

Power Train and Charging:

The Saazgar Engineering owner told us that this rickshaw comes with a 3-Kilowatt (KW) motor and a 6.5KW Lithium-Ion battery. This battery gets fully charged in 5 hours and can run up to 120-160 kilometers with a single charge, depending on your driving style.

Charging Cost:

You can charge this vehicle in 5-6 electric units, costing you a Rs1/kilometre. On the other hand, a petrol rickshaw will cost you around Rs5-6/kilometre, if its average is 25-kilometre per liter. This makes this vehicle an excellent choice for a person who wants to earn money from it.

Maintenance:

The repair and maintenance cost of this electric rickshaw is very minimal compared to a petrol rickshaw. You just have to repair its moving parts like the brake pad in this vehicle because you don’t have to change the engine oil, air filter, or oil filter in it.

Pick of Electric Rickshaw:

Interestingly, these rickshaws have an excellent pick as compared to petrol ones. This will help the driver in avoiding rush areas and drive a smooth ride.

Price of Electric Rickshaw:

According to Saazgar owner, the tentative price of this rickshaw can reach around Rs4.5-5 lacs.

The reason behind its comparatively high price is its Lithium-Ion Battery and electric parts, which the company has to import. However, this battery has a warranty up to 5-7 years, which is a great money saver.

Furthermore, due to its low maintenance cost, the owner can get his money back within 5-6 months.
Battery and Motor Placement:

The battery is placed under the driver’s seat, while the motor is under the passengers’ seat.

How to Charge Electric Rickshaw:

The company has installed the charger within the vehicle. You can charge it on any standard socket at any place. This gives a huge positive to this vehicle.

Final Verdict:

This rickshaw is a great innovation, and it can take time to get accepted in Pakistan. However, people should adopt it because it will reduce pollution and be a great money saver for the owners.
 
Goenitz said:
@_NOBODY_
The electric rikshaw or mini car is the answer. Rikshaw seems cheaper and poor ride, but cost effective
Click to expand...
Yeah, rickshaws and bikes are very cost effective. I often use Careem and Uber for ordering rickshaws and bikes, I also use Bykea(Pakistani startup) which only offers bike rides and delivers groceries, medicines and food.
 
#Pakistan’s first indigenous #electric #vehicle, battery to be rolled out in 2023 — project planner
Designed and financed by expatriate Pakistanis, the prototypes of the two products are expected to be ready within four months
Pakistani nationals with experience of global automobile industry are voluntarily working on the project to make it a success
Pakistan plans to indigenously manufacture its first electric vehicle (EV) and battery in 2023, said the top planner and manager of the project on Friday, adding that the economic benefit of the endeavor would exceed $1 billion.
Funded and designed by expatriate Pakistani experts, the country’s EV and battery manufacturing project is spearheaded by DICE Foundation, a US-based non-profit and tax-exempt entity that is registered in Michigan.
“Pakistan is close to launching its own world class electric vehicle,” Dr. Khurshid Qureshi, the foundation’s chairman, told Arab News. “The commercial rollout of the vehicle will take place in the third quarter of 2023.”
He informed that the first prototype of the “made in Pakistan vehicle” would be ready within the next three to four months, adding that the initiative had been “funded and designed by Pakistanis who have either worked with or are still employed by top global auto companies in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada.”
 
Pakistani Companies Unveiled the Country’s first Commercial Electric Vehicle

The first electric commercial vehicle (ECV) in Pakistan was introduced by a private enterprise in conjunction with Tesla Industries.

According to a report in the main daily, an 11-seater minibus and a cargo truck capable of transporting up to a ton were displayed in a ceremony. The solar charging station and AC chargers for ECVs were also on display. In their remarks during the ceremony, the company’s top leaders stated that electric vehicles are urgently needed in the face of rising gasoline prices and significant increases in air pollution.

The average cost of these vehicles will be around Rs 3.5 per kilometer. These vehicles are initially being imported from China, but their assembly will start in the South Asian country in a year or two.
 

Pakistani company imports environment friendly Chinese electric vehicles​

January 21, 2022



ISLAMABAD – Tesla Industries Islamabad has introduced commercial multipurpose electric vehicles (EVs) in Pakistan, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday.

The company has imported the EVs from China and plans to start their assembling in Pakistan from next year.

The inaugural ceremony of EVX Tourer 250, an 11-Seater Mini Bus, was recently held in Faisalabad. In a joint venture, Sitara Engineers Faisalabad will provide after sale services in Faisalabad city.

The vehicle can be converted into semi-cargo seven-seater or to full one-ton cargo with two seats. Tourer 250, with full load and air conditioner, can cover a distance of 250km with one charge.

The maximum range is about 300km. Battery life of Tourer 250 is at least one million kilometres, according to the company.

Amir Hussain, CEO at Tesla Industries, said that the vehicle is cost effective with all basic safety features.

According to him, in the next step, Tesla has the program of introducing SUVs in three different ranges including city range of 400km, 500km and extended 600km range.
 
Pakistan should encourage ev vehicles and should not import a lot of chinese vehicles. In India due to governments massive support we are making
some 3,29,190 evs every year.

What pakistan is doing is a good start but government should support these companies and make strict rules against foreign brands.
 
prokion said:
Pakistan should encourage ev vehicles and should not import a lot of chinese vehicles. In India due to governments massive support we are making
some 3,29,190 evs every year.

What pakistan is doing is a good start but government should support these companies and make strict rules against foreign brands.
Click to expand...
We should but honestly we have been trying different schemes for 30 odd years and non of them are working

Our car market is big enough to support brands but all of them just keep on importing
Even the manufacturing promises turn into assembly
 
Put massive import tariffs on importing cars. To manufacture cars you should have good steel industry and skilled labour also. You people would have to produce good quality steel and not import everything from China.
 
ghazi52 said:
#Pakistan’s first indigenous #electric #vehicle, battery to be rolled out in 2023 — project planner
Designed and financed by expatriate Pakistanis, the prototypes of the two products are expected to be ready within four months
Pakistani nationals with experience of global automobile industry are voluntarily working on the project to make it a success
Pakistan plans to indigenously manufacture its first electric vehicle (EV) and battery in 2023, said the top planner and manager of the project on Friday, adding that the economic benefit of the endeavor would exceed $1 billion.
Funded and designed by expatriate Pakistani experts, the country’s EV and battery manufacturing project is spearheaded by DICE Foundation, a US-based non-profit and tax-exempt entity that is registered in Michigan.
“Pakistan is close to launching its own world class electric vehicle,” Dr. Khurshid Qureshi, the foundation’s chairman, told Arab News. “The commercial rollout of the vehicle will take place in the third quarter of 2023.”
He informed that the first prototype of the “made in Pakistan vehicle” would be ready within the next three to four months, adding that the initiative had been “funded and designed by Pakistanis who have either worked with or are still employed by top global auto companies in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada.”
Click to expand...
@Bilal Khan (Quwa)

Did you know about this?

DICE Electric Car | DICE Foundation USA

dicefoundation.org dicefoundation.org

www.google.com

Overseas Pakistanis develop country’s first electric car | The Express Tribune

Dice Foundation has developed Pakistan’s first electric car and its battery, a prototype of which will be unveiled in a next few months
www.google.com www.google.com
 

