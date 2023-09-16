What's new

Chinese electric car plant coming to Pakistan

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
62,916
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

Chinese electric car plant coming to Pakistan​

16th Sep, 2023. 12:15 pm

  • Chinese electric car manufacturer eyes Pakistan for new assembly plant.
  • The company discusses plans with FPCCI, aiming for an indigenized production plant and showroom network.
  • Rising oil prices make electric cars an appealing choice to reduce fuel costs in Pakistan.
A prominent Chinese electric car manufacturer is eyeing Pakistan as the location for its new assembly plant. The Xinjian Jingyi Cheng Group recently conveyed its intentions to the Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Amin Ullah Baig. During their meeting, both parties explored potential investment opportunities.

The company’s chairman disclosed his vision of establishing a fully self-sufficient production facility within Pakistan, complete with a nationwide showroom network.

This ambitious plan aligns with his long-term strategy, driven in part by the escalating oil prices that are pushing people to seek alternative transportation options. Electric cars are emerging as a cost-effective solution to mitigate the impact of rising fuel costs.

This development comes on the heels of Pakistan’s recent announcement of a significant increase in petrol and diesel prices, exacerbating the country’s existing inflation woes.

With the potential arrival of a Chinese electric car manufacturer, Pakistan may soon witness a shift towards more sustainable and economical modes of transportation.

www.bolnews.com

Chinese electric car plant coming to Pakistan

A prominent Chinese electric car manufacturer is eyeing Pakistan as the location for its new assembly plant. The Xinjian Jingyi
www.bolnews.com www.bolnews.com
 

Similar threads

Edevelop
Chinese firm to establish electric vehicle plant in Pakistan
Replies
4
Views
80
TriptiD
TriptiD
beijingwalker
India's JSW in talks with Chinese carmaker Leapmotor for EV tech
Replies
0
Views
111
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
German Electric Cars Are Losing Out to China
Replies
1
Views
182
Menthol
Menthol
N
Tesla to discuss factory plan for new $24,000 car with India commerce minister
2
Replies
20
Views
762
CallSignMaverick
CallSignMaverick
beijingwalker
China’s share of Europe’s electric car market accelerates as UK leads sales
Replies
10
Views
286
aziqbal
aziqbal

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom