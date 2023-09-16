beijingwalker
Chinese electric car plant coming to Pakistan
16th Sep, 2023. 12:15 pm
- Chinese electric car manufacturer eyes Pakistan for new assembly plant.
- The company discusses plans with FPCCI, aiming for an indigenized production plant and showroom network.
- Rising oil prices make electric cars an appealing choice to reduce fuel costs in Pakistan.
The company’s chairman disclosed his vision of establishing a fully self-sufficient production facility within Pakistan, complete with a nationwide showroom network.
This ambitious plan aligns with his long-term strategy, driven in part by the escalating oil prices that are pushing people to seek alternative transportation options. Electric cars are emerging as a cost-effective solution to mitigate the impact of rising fuel costs.
This development comes on the heels of Pakistan’s recent announcement of a significant increase in petrol and diesel prices, exacerbating the country’s existing inflation woes.
With the potential arrival of a Chinese electric car manufacturer, Pakistan may soon witness a shift towards more sustainable and economical modes of transportation.
A prominent Chinese electric car manufacturer is eyeing Pakistan as the location for its new assembly plant. The Xinjian Jingyi
