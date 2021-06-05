Egyptian Military Industries & Products

The SC
Products are limited to the needs of the Egyptian armed forces and some products may be exported..
Airplanes, air defense and armament:
- K8-E Egyptian version ..an advanced training aircraft
It is basically a Chinese product that was produced under license with 33 Egyptian modifications, such as the engine and the Avionics .......... etc.
ALPHA JET French training aircraft (UL)
Tucano trainer jet
- Aermacchi M 346 (in the pipeline)
- Gomheria basic training aircraft
- ASN-209 UAV..A Chinese Drone manufactured in Egypt and it has been developed to carry weapons..
-
- YARARA -CABURE .. Argentine reconnaissance drones
- SAHM family target Drones
- The Egyptian army starts the drone industry with (4) striking models
- Gazelle helicopter.. Egypt has made 110 of the Gazelle
- Manufacture of spare parts and maintenance of the Egyptian army attack and support Helicopters
Apache.. Chinook.. Blackhawk.. AW-149.. Kamov KA-52.. MIL MI-17.. MIL MI-8 .. MIL MI-24....
- Manufacture of spare parts of the Mirage 2000
- Manufacture of spare parts for the F-16 and the entire maintenance of its engine, also the manufacture of low-powered turbines for the engine in Egypt
- Rafale spare parts and maintenance
- Mig-29M/M2 spare parts and maintenance
- Nasr bombs for aerial bombardment.. the largest of them is the Nasr 9000 bomb, which is a fuel-air bomb that has a very high destructive power..
NASR-100
- EGB-1 & EGB-2 laser-guided bombs .. They are purely Egyptian-made bombs
- American MK family bombs
- Aircraft training bombs of all kinds
- Egyptian Air-to-ground rockets 68 mm and 70 mm
- Amon SKY GUARD air defense system with 8 AIM-7 Sparrow missiles
