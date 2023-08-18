Indigenised spares keep Russian origin IAF chopper, transport fleet flying: 3 BRD Addressing media on topics of 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', Air Commodore Rajeev Shrivastava, Air Officer Commanding (AOC), 3 BRD said indigenisation of many complex spares has been completed and many more are in advanced stages.

The Indian Air Force’s 3 Base Repair Depot (BRD) Thursday claimed to have made huge efforts in keeping the MI series helicopters and AN-32 transport aircraft fleet flying despite shortage of spares due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.The depot officials have claimed rapid strides in indigenisation of spares for transport aircraft and helicopters. Depot officials claimed to have successfully indigenised approximately 15,000 lines of spares of aircraft well as aero engines.Addressing media on topics of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, Air Commodore Rajeev Shrivastava, Air Officer Commanding (AOC), 3 BRD said indigenisation of many complex spares has been completed and many more are in advanced stages. “Indigenisation drive of the depot has resulted in savings of hundreds of crores worth of foreign exchange and at the same time has drastically reduced ex-abroad dependency for requirement of aviation spares,” he added.The BRD officials said the biggest challenge of the depot has been sustenance of huge Medium Lift Helicopter (MLH) fleet, with limited or nil support from OEM in Russia in terms of supply of critical spares. The officials said the indigenisation efforts have contributed immensely in sustaining Mi-series helicopters and AN-32 fleet serviceability especially during Russia-Ukraine conflict.The AOC further said that in the face of many technological and supply chain challenges due to difficult geo political scenario the depot has always played a pivotal role in sustaining operations of the Russian Helicopters and AN-32 transport fleet of the IAF.He said 3 BRD is the only Repair Depot of Indian Air Force (IAF) undertaking overhaul of aircraft and aero engines as well as acting as an equipment depot. “The depot has the proud legacy of overhauling 1038 aircrafts since its inception in 1962 which include AN-12. IL-14, Mi-4, Mi-8, Mi- 17, Mi-17 IV, Mi-17V5 and 4025 aero engines in the last 61 years. This resulted in invaluable saving of foreign exchequer and continual Op support to Helicopter and transport fleet of the IAF,” he said.The depot commenced repair and overhaul of Russian Mi-17 helicopters in 1992. After induction of Mi-171V and avionics heavy Mi-17 V5 helicopters in the IAF, maintenance of the entire Medium Lift Helicopter (MLH) fleet was entrusted to the 3 BRDfrom the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Russia.