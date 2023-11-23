What's new

Dollar hoes now selling artillery to UK who are delivering to Israel?

T

tman786

FULL MEMBER
Joined
May 20, 2019
Messages
1,018
Reaction score
-5
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Just seen this on social media and on a few messages on WhatsApp.

Can anyone confirm this flight number has been on the route as below.

IMG-20231123-WA0012.jpg
 
FFS Imraandoos have totally lost it now

Do you really think Pak is in position to demand an EUC for these sales from a country like UK?
 
I won't be surprised if Napak Fouj is selling their weapons to America/UK then those
are sent to Israel.
1700772595171.png
 
Apart from 155mm which weapons or ammunition is used by Israel that is produced by Pakistan and not in production by a shitload of other suppliers including US/UK?

Bcox Pak sent MLRS,MG3s and other Chinese/Soviet ammunition to Ukraine. Due to commonality of Soviet made artillery used by Ukraine.

Israel doesn't use any of that, not even small arms caliber and such a thing will never fly.... No matter how much PTI fanboys cry bout it..

That said Imrans former inlaws are actively supporting Israel.. ask him to condemn Israel before throwing baseless accusations.

tman786 said:
Hope the mods delete islamophobic posts by pajeets instead.

However here is more detail from this twitter account: View attachment 1031969

Note Cypress is a logistics base for western nations replenishing Israels genocide machine

Click to expand...
Ever heard of Ukraine.

tman786 said:
Hope the mods delete islamophobic posts by pajeets instead.

However here is more detail from this twitter account: View attachment 1031969

Note Cypress is a logistics base for western nations replenishing Israels genocide machine

Click to expand...

‘The bottom of the barrel is visible’: Inside the West’s scramble for more ammo

‘The bottom of the barrel is visible’: Inside the West’s scramble for more ammo Second war front pressures munitions factories to top up dwindling stockpiles ByMatt Oliver18 November 2023 • 9:00am The sound of heavy machinery at the munitions factory in Washington, North East England, rumbles...
pdf.defence.pk

On the Edge said:
FFS Imraandoos have totally lost it now

Do you really think Pak is in position to demand an EUC for these sales from a country like UK?
Click to expand...
And why wont UK which is currently making shells for Ukrainians not just airlift Pak 155mms directly to Israel instead of Cyprus from where Ukraine is supplied from.
 
Last edited:
tman786 said:
Hope the mods delete islamophobic posts by pajeets instead.

However here is more detail from this twitter account: View attachment 1031969

Note Cypress is a logistics base for western nations replenishing Israels genocide machine

Click to expand...
Cyprus and Romania are used as logistics bases for Ukraine..

www.google.com

Pakistan may be helping UK ferry military equipment to Ukraine via Cyprus, Romania

Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, the United Kingdom has been supporting Volodymyr Zelensky and his troops with arms and ammunition. While UK's military aid to Ukraine has reached $2.8 billion so far, a rather secret military route appears to have opened up to allegedly supply arms, and it...
www.google.com www.google.com
 
An anonymous message is not sufficient evidence of anything. Uncle Sam is flying in munitions to the Israeli's free of charge........Israel is a large weapons exporter. This post is quite rubbish.
 
30+ NATO nations but 155mm ammo, which is not even standard of PA due to lack of 155mm towed guns, will be sent from Pakistan. Such a genius who opened this thread.

POF eik taraf, western standard defence industries doosri taraf - and POF is the winner.

Close this thread, any idiot nowadays comes up with anything.
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
ABC: US shells delivered to Ukraine down 30% since start of Israel-Gaza conflict
Replies
2
Views
56
One_Nation
O
ghazi52
UK collaborates with Pakistan to transport Afghan refugees to London
Replies
3
Views
345
jamal18
J
beijingwalker
EU will miss 1mn artillery shell March supply deadline as Ukraine's ammo crisis deepens
Replies
3
Views
37
aziqbal
aziqbal
HAIDER
UK university suspends students over Gaza rally
Replies
6
Views
354
hussain0216
hussain0216
muhammadhafeezmalik
164 Retired officers settled abroad getting pension in dollars
2
Replies
20
Views
602
ARMalik
ARMalik

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom