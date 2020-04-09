Diamer Basha Dam construction Updates

ghazi52
Diamer Basha Dam
Location
On Indus River near Chilas (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa & Gilgit-Baltistan), 315 km u/s from Tarbela Dam and about 40 km downstream of Chilas Town.
Salient Features
12, each turbine of 375 MW
Execution by
WAPDA
Completion Date 9 Years after commencement
Financial Status (Rs. Million) Local...... Foreign Total
PC-I (Dam Part) 14.11.2018 325,686.000 154,000.000.... 479,686.000
PSDP Allocation 2019-2020 16,000.000 - 16,000.000
Revised PC-I (Land Acquisition and Resettle
ment) 02.03.2015 101,372.000 - 101,372.000
PSDP Allocation 2019-2020 4,000.000 -....... 4,000.000
Procurement Of Contract
DIAMER BASHA HYDROPOWER PROJECT
PC-I for Dam Part amounting to Rs. 474 Billion was approved by ECNEC on 17.04.2018.Subsequently after inclusion of 15 MW Tangir HPP, the revised cost of PC-I amounting to Rs. 479.686 Billion approved by ECNEC on 14.11.2018.
PC-I for Power Generation Facilities will be submitted to MoWR after commencement of construction work of Dam Part.
Status
Procurement process for Consultancy Services for Construction Design, Construction Supervision & Contract Administration of Main Dam is in process.
- Procurement of Contractors for Contract MW-1 (Main Works)