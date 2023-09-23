Diabetes various degrees

Skimming
Are there various degrees of diabetes?
Some of my relatives, who are diabetic, eat rice (it's glycemic index is high) everyday. Nothing happens to them.
Some diabetic people eat low glycemic index millets yet get a sugar spike.
Why such variations in response to foodstuffs?
