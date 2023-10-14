Skimming
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Dec 7, 2022
- Messages
- 1,165
- Reaction score
- -12
- Country
- Location
Diabetes: Internet info about diabetes diet is an annoying disinformation!
For each and every food stuff they say something to the effect that, "It is okay when consumed in moderation." By that logic none of the foodstuffs available in market are harmful to diabetics.
And for the specific information of glycemic index values, even for items like common sugar, they give the answer of some low value.
And then there are fantastic stories such as that of resistant starch and how it can be made from high glycemic ingredients.
For each and every food stuff they say something to the effect that, "It is okay when consumed in moderation." By that logic none of the foodstuffs available in market are harmful to diabetics.
And for the specific information of glycemic index values, even for items like common sugar, they give the answer of some low value.
And then there are fantastic stories such as that of resistant starch and how it can be made from high glycemic ingredients.
Last edited: