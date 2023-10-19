What's new

Dhaka calls UNSC to hold Israel accountable for war crimes

Foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today urged United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to hold Israel accountable on war crime charges for its ongoing attacks on Palestinian civilians, UN aid workers and health personnel defying international human rights laws.

Momen, now in Jeddah to join an open-ended extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Executive Committee over the ongoing Israeli atrocities in Gaza, asked the OIC to take a lead to arrange a special UNGA meeting over the issue.

