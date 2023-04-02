Defence exports, at all-time high of Rs 16,000 crore, include made-in-India ATAGS to Armenia

INDIAPOSITIVE
New Delhi: India’s defence exports, which have reached an all-time high of Rs 15,920 crore in the financial year 2022-23, include the sale of the indigenous Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), the defence ministry has announced.
The approximately Rs 16,000 crore-worth exports were almost Rs 3,000 crore more than the previous financial year. It has risen over 10 times since 2016-17, the defence ministry said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the achievement as a clear manifestation of India’s talent, saying, “It also shows the reforms in this sector over the last few years are delivering good results. Our government will keep supporting efforts to make India a defence production hub”.
Calling it a a remarkable achievement for the country, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a tweet said, “Our defence exports will continue to grow exponentially.”
While it was reported that the exports this fiscal will be at an all-time high, the sale of ATAGS, which is yet to be inducted into the Indian Army, is a revelation.
While the defence ministry remained mum on which country bought the 155mm ATAGS gun system — which has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, in collaboration with the Kalyani Group and TATA — though sources indicated that it could be Armenia.
Earlier, it was speculated that Armenia had bought the mounted gun system for itself from the Kalyani Group.
However, the statement by the defence ministry Saturday did not mention the mounted gun system.
“India, which was known as an importer about eight years ago, exports major platforms like Dornier-228, 155 mm Advanced Towed Artillery Guns (ATAGs), Brahmos Missiles, Akash Missile System, Radars, Simulators, Mine Protected Vehicles, Armoured Vehicles, PINAKA Rockets & Launchers, Ammunitions, Thermal Imagers, Body Armours…”, the defence ministry statement said.
Incidentally, in an interview to ThePrint, Amit Kalyani, the scion of the Kalyani Group and deputy managing director at Bharat Forge, part of Kalyani Group, had said that India will become the global hub for manufacturing and export of artillery guns.
It was just last month that the defence ministry sanctioned the process to procure 307 ATAGS for the Indian Army.
India is now exporting to over 85 countries. Indian industry has shown its capability of design and development to the world, with 100 firms exporting defence products at present.
The defence ministry highlighted that export procedures have been simplified and made industry-friendly with end-to-end online export authorisation curtailing delays and bringing Ease of Doing Business.
The government has notified three Open General Export Licences (OGEL) for export of Parts and Components/Transfer of Technology/Major Platforms and Equipment.
OGEL is a one-time export licence that permits the industry to export specified items to specified destinations, enumerated in the OGEL, without seeking export authorisation during the validity of the OGEL.
The Modi government had in 2020 set an ambitious target of Rs 35,000 crore ($5 billion) export in aerospace, and defence goods and services for the next five years. This was part of the Rs 1.75 lakh crore ($25 billion) turnover in defence manufacturing that the government is aiming to achieve by 2025.
Defence exports, at all-time high of Rs 16,000 crore, include made-in-India ATAGS
The sale of indigenous Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System, which is yet to be inducted into the Indian Army, is a revelation. Defence ministry mum on which country made the purchase.
theprint.in
