Dasu Hydropower Project (DHP), .... 4,320 MW

ghazi52
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
- Joined
- Mar 21, 2007
- Messages
- 97,620
- Reaction score
- 107
- Country
- Location
Dasu hydropower project (DHP) includes the construction of a 4,320MW hydropower plant on the Indus River near Dasu town in Kohistan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province.
The project is located approximately 74km downstream of the Diamer Basha Dam, 240km upstream of the Tarbela Dam, and 345km from Islamabad.
The run-of-the-river hydropower project is being developed in two stages by Pakistan’s Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA).
A total of 12 hydropower units rated at 360MW each will be installed, which includes six in the first phase and six in the second.
Phase one will have an annual output capacity of 12,300GWh, while phase two completion would increase the same to 21,700GWh.
Construction Period (PC-I) is 5 years (Stage-I) with Generation of 2,160 MW (12,220 GWh).
The project is located approximately 74km downstream of the Diamer Basha Dam, 240km upstream of the Tarbela Dam, and 345km from Islamabad.
The run-of-the-river hydropower project is being developed in two stages by Pakistan’s Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA).
A total of 12 hydropower units rated at 360MW each will be installed, which includes six in the first phase and six in the second.
Phase one will have an annual output capacity of 12,300GWh, while phase two completion would increase the same to 21,700GWh.
Construction Period (PC-I) is 5 years (Stage-I) with Generation of 2,160 MW (12,220 GWh).