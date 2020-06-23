Dasu Hydropower Project (DHP), .... 4,320 MW

What's new

Dasu hydropower project (DHP) includes the construction of a 4,320MW hydropower plant on the Indus River near Dasu town in Kohistan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province.

The project is located approximately 74km downstream of the Diamer Basha Dam, 240km upstream of the Tarbela Dam, and 345km from Islamabad.

The run-of-the-river hydropower project is being developed in two stages by Pakistan’s Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA).

A total of 12 hydropower units rated at 360MW each will be installed, which includes six in the first phase and six in the second.

Phase one will have an annual output capacity of 12,300GWh, while phase two completion would increase the same to 21,700GWh.
Construction Period (PC-I) is 5 years (Stage-I) with Generation of 2,160 MW (12,220 GWh).
 
104426894_2826305174163829_8901077656323962952_o.jpg


105574607_2826305274163819_8041880040638261424_o.jpg





104084589_2826305507497129_1188621681153303713_o.jpg


104866713_2826305637497116_8859175201839732379_o.jpg
 
The inauguration ceremony of the first 1.6 km of DASU Right Bank Access Road was recently held. It serves as an entrance for the Dasu Hydropower Project.

CECCC started the first tunnel of the Project which serves to relocate the existing Karakoram Highway for the project plant.




106192061_2636693823265802_528841026872249893_n.jpg
 
Relocation of KKH -01 under DASU HYDROPOWER PROJECT.

It is one of the 7 tunnels supposed to be constructed under relocated KKH component.The realigned and alternative road is being constructed by WAPDA in place of existing submerged KKH under Dasu HPP Kohistan.
The realigned KKH will be constructed in two phases KKH-01 and KKH -02




105682640_149430943379398_6381655411886355786_o.jpg




104436029_149430946712731_6006265715793039245_o.jpg




104495507_149430986712727_1656367226327301265_o.jpg





105973470_149431003379392_7236690056244409954_o.jpg
 
Dasu_Hydropower_Project- 4320MW (2160 MW stage-I)

- Annual Energy: 21,300 GWh
- Gross Storage: 1.14 Million acre-feet (MAF)
- Completion: Early 2025 (stage I)
- Construction cost: $ 4.3 billion (stage I)



108008210_159768469012312_7612253941849114188_o.jpg





109739976_159768499012309_5052368956708205271_o.jpg





110119356_159768525678973_977241453998330466_o.jpg
 
Construction work of grid station at Choochang under the component of 132 kV transmission line of Dasu HPP -WAPDA Kohistan, is continued and soon it will be completed

 
Realignment of KKH under Dasu Hydropower Project.

The breakthrough (Heading Portion) of Dasu #1 tunnel has been completed successfully on 6th August, 2020. The tunnel length is 180m including a 60m open tunnel of 10.2m x 12.4m (HxW).

On completion of the 242 M high dam, the existing KKH will submerge and realigned roads at higher elevation are under construction having 07 road tunnels.


116874173_164285498560609_595191737339008201_o.jpg
 
Under Construction Dasu_Dam -
Prime coat of Asphalt as a trail for Right Access Road (RAR) to dam. The total length of the section is 12 Km and the main contractor's are China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC).
 
Under Construction #Dasu_Dam - Spreading Asphalt layer at Right Access Road (RAR) to dam weir is in progress.
The total length of the section is 12 Km and the main contractor's are #CCECC and #CRCC.

FB_IMG_1599747179180.jpg
 
Pilot Tunnel for the excavation of Underground Powerhouse at Dasu Hydropower Project.
On completion, underground power house will be housed 12 generating units (360MW each).
In First phase, six units would be installed and six in the second phase.




1600347170305.png





1600347200086.png
 

