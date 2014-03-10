What's new

Daily Items Price Hike

Prices of essential food items on the rise

ISLAMABAD: After recent hike in petroleum products' prices in Lahore and Pakistan, significant increase was recorded in the prices of essential food items during last week as compared to the preceding week, reveals a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

The prices of major petroleum products have been increased considerably last week as compared to the preceding week. According to new rates, petrol price raised by Rs 4.12 per litre from Rs 109.13 to Rs 113.25 per litre, Rs 5.57 in HOBC price from Rs 138.33 to Rs 143.90 per litre, Rs 2.14 per litre in kerosene oil from Rs 105.99 to Rs 108.13 per litre, Rs 4.69 per litre in HSD price from Rs 112.26 to Rs 116.95 per litre and LDO price surged by Rs 2.81 per litre from Rs 98.43 to Rs 101.24 per litre.

Traders and wholesalers in different markets of the twin cities of Rawalpindi/Islamabad told Business Recorder that transportation cost has increased five to 10 percent with the increase in prices of petroleum products.

Resultantly, sky-rocketing increase was witnessed in the prices of all essential kitchen items, including perishable and non-perishable food items supplied to the twin cities from other parts of the country. They said that consumers were paying at least Rs 5-10 per kg more for vegetables due to increase in transportation charges.

They maintained that sugar price was increased by Rs 2 per kg and was available at Rs 58 per kg against Rs 56 last week price, onions were available at Rs 70-80 per kg, potatoes at Rs 65 per kg, chicken was available at Rs 145-160 per kg against Rs 140-150 per kg last week, reflecting any increase of Rs 50-10 per kg last week as compared to the preceding week.

Presently, all vegetables particularly tomatoes, onions and potatoes were being sold at higher prices after Eidul Fitr and their price would further increase in the coming days ahead of Eidul Azha, they said.

The survey noted cooking oil (2.5 liter tin) was being sold at Rs 530, vegetable ghee (2.5 kg tin) at Rs 490, vegetable ghee loose was available at Rs 168 per kg, and fresh milk was being sold at Rs 90 per litre last week as compared to the preceding week.

During the week under review, carrot was being sold at Rs 90-120 per kg, radish at Rs 80 per kg shimla mirch at Rs 120 per kg, keralla at Rs 60-70 per kg, arvi at Rs 80 per kg, peas at Rs 120 per kg, cabbage at Rs 60-80 per kg and cucumber was being sold at Rs at Rs 100 per kg last week as compared to the preceding week.

Food items, which prices remained stable last week as compared to the preceding week include: pulses, rice Basmati broken and meat as Masoor washed was available at Rs 120-130 against Rs 110-115 week past price, Moong washed at Rs 130-150 per kg and mash washed at Rs 140-160 per kg, basmati rice broken was being sold at Rs 90 per kg, while mutton was available at 600-620 per kg per kg, beef was being sold at Rs 280-300 per kg last week as compared to the preceding week.

Meanwhile, fruits prices remain unchanged last week as compared to the preceding week, as banana was available at Rs 80-120 per dozen, apple at Rs 100-200 per kg and grapes at Rs 350-400 per kg last week as compared to the preceding week.

Hike in prices of various commodities
January 6, 2014 13:09 UPDATED

Islamabad: The six months of PML-N rule has led to hike in electricity tariff and increase in prices of oil and gas, for which analysts blame poor policies and weak financial management.

They allege that the government has no plan and neither is it trying to formulate one to address this multi-headed hydra.

It is true that oil price increases mainly because of the surge in international market but this is not the only factor determining the consumer (retail) price of petroleum products in the domestic market.

The last six months of the current fiscal year witnessed more than 12 per cent hike in prices of petroleum products. However, in the same period, the international prices have fallen from $123.9 per barrel (in May) to $106, a decline of 14.5 per cent.

One major factor behind the rise in prices of petroleum products at home is the unprecedented decline in the value of the rupee.

Because of the rupee’s depreciation, the landed cost of oil has now edged up to Rs12,632 from Rs12,133 per barrel in May, which is an increase of five per cent.

Currently, consumers pay Rs113 for a litre of petrol, of which the government exchequer gets Rs33.19 in the shape of PDL, freight margin, dealer’s commission, distributor’s margin and general sales tax.

In May 2013, petrol price was Rs101 of which Rs28.5 went to the government in the shape of taxes.

The electricity generation and distribution system is afflicted with structural problems including the one involving selling power at subsidised rates.

In order to address this issue, the government has hiked the electricity tariffs. However, this has only increased the consumer’s burden without substantially reducing the amount the government spends on subsidising electricity as power theft, unpaid bills and leakages continue unabated.

As a result, the circular debt, cleared by the government in July 2013, has piled up to Rs215 billion in the first six months of the current fiscal.

Gas sector faces the same problems as the power sector. Inefficiency in preventing gas theft and poor recovery has forced the government to pass the burden on to the consumers by increasing the tariff.

Senior economist and adviser to Balochistan government Dr Kaiser Bengali says there is no policy and direction on the part of the economic planners of the government. “Measures are taken in bits and peaces,” he said, adding there is a need for a comprehensive economic package to steer the economy out of the current mess.

Drive against hoarding signs, overcharging Prices by shops continues

March 25, 2014 - Updated 2156 PKT

LAHORE: District Administration continued drive against hoarding and overcharging in the city and challaned 92 shopkeepers besides imposing fine worth Rs 90 200 on violators of Price Act.

Special Price Control Magistrates of CDGL Tuesday conducted raids on 514 shops in various areas of the provincial capital and inspected prices of commodities at retail level.

Five FIRs also were lodged against shopkeepers in various police stations, while 7 persons were got arrested on spot for overcharging.

DCO Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi issued directions to the price control officials to continue crackdown against the hoarders and profiteers.
 
Petrol loot starts again by govt.

Govt jacks up petrol price by Rs3.50/ litre

petrolprice-pol-pakistan-increased_5-31-2015_186580_l.jpg



ISLAMABAD: Petrol price has been hiked by Rs3.50 per litre as a result of an upward revision in the rates of petroleum products announced by the government on Sunday. The new prices will be effective from June 1.

Federal Minister for Finance, Ishaq Dar made the announcement at a press conference here according to which the price of petrol was raised by Rs3.50 per litre.

He, however, said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif announced a subsidy of Rs60 million for petroleum products in a bid to provide relief to the consumers.

He added that the government has decided not to increase the POL prices as per the recommendation of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA). OGRA had proposed to raise the prices of petroleum prices by up to Rs13 a litre.

Ishaq Dar said that after the upward revision in POL prices, petrol will be available at Rs77.79 per litre; High Speed Diesel at Rs87.12; Light Diesel Rs 61.67; Kerosene Oil Rs64.94 and; High Octane Blending Component (HOBC) at Rs83.81.
 
Petrol price is on stay for a couple of months and would likely be cut given dovish international prices.
The food prices has both seasonal (ramzan) as well as flood shock to come into place. Importing food items from India (Historically used to stop shortage) is also not an option in current circumstances because of deteriorated relationships.
 
Punjab Government Launches SMS Based Price Information System

Technology is a useful tool to improve governance; keeping that in mind the Government of Punjab has launched a short messaging service (SMS) based price information service for the residents of Punjab.

This service has been launched for all districts of Punjab.

This SMS based service will provide daily updated prices of grocery items on the user’s cell phone.

The mobile user will have to enter his/her city name and send the message to 80024 (more details on the mechanics of the service are provided below). The resulting reply will give price details of around 36 essential grocery items including ‘Atta’, Rice, ‘Ghee’, Apple, Chicken, Mutton, Sugar, Milk, Onions, and many other items. This service is launched as an attempt to educate consumers with the price list issued by Government of Punjab.

An app for prices would also be a good idea.

Mechanics of the Service:

  • Type ‘Price’ <space> ‘City Name’ and send SMS to 80024
  • For instance if you want to receive prices for Lahore and surrounding areas type ‘Price Lahore’ and send it to 80024.
  • An SMS to 80024 is charged at Rs 1.43 inclusive of Tax.
On a related note, just in case if you experience any difference in prices for your local market, then go ahead and register complaint with Punjab Government at their toll free number 0800-02346.

Below is a response that we received for today’s prices in Rawalpindi:

  • Atta Bag (20 Kg): 785 Rs.
  • Vegetable Ghee (Kg): 161 Rs.
  • Rice Basmati (Kg): 145 Rs.
  • Rice Irri (Kg): 48 Rs.
  • Gram Pulse (Kg): 65 Rs.
  • Masoor (Kg): 140 Rs.
  • Mash (Kg): 138 Rs.
  • Moong (Kg): 145 Rs.
  • Mutton (Kg): 480 Rs.
  • Beef (Kg): 260 Rs.
  • Chicken Meat (Kg): 276 Rs.
  • Sugar White (Kg): 52 Rs.
  • Eggs Farmi (Dozen): 94 Rs.
  • Milk Litre (Loose): 70 Rs.
  • Red Chillies (Kg): 170 Rs.
  • Roti Tandori (100 gm): 6 Rs.
  • Potato (Kg): 26 Rs.
  • Tomato (Kg): 34 Rs.
  • Onion (Kg): 38 Rs.
  • Couliflower (Kg): 18 Rs.
  • Lady Finger (Kg): 130 Rs.
  • Bitter Gourd (Kg): 130 Rs.
  • Kaddu (Kg): 50 Rs.
  • Brinjal (Kg): 54 Rs.
  • Ginger (Kg): 238 Rs.
  • Spinach (Kg): 14 Rs.
  • Tenda (Kg): 54 Rs.
  • Green Peas (Kg): 44 Rs.
  • Turnip (Kg): 16 Rs.
  • Banana (Dozen): 60 Rs.
  • Apple (Kg): 100 Rs.
  • Pomegranate (Kg): 190 Rs.
  • Radish (Kg): 14 Rs.
  • Carrot (Kg): 18 Rs.
  • Musambi(Dozen): 70 Rs.
  • Kinno (Dozen): 65 Rs.
