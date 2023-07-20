At 160 per kg, Pakistan's Karachi struggles with most expensive flour prices amidst economic crisis

The predicament is further compounded by the soaring sugar prices, reaching an all-time high of Rs 160 per kilogram in retail markets across Pakistan.

Karachi, Pakistan's major city, is now facing the highest flour prices in the world, standing at Rs 320 per kilogram or Rs 3,200 per 20 kilograms, marking its highest price in 58 years. This has surpassed the previous high of Rs 3,000 for a 20 kg bag, making it the most expensive flour city in Pakistan. Other Pakistani cities are also witnessing a significant rise in prices of flour and sugar, putting immense financial strain on the population. Karachi has been ranked one of the world's least livable cities, adding to the city's woes.





The economic turmoil in Pakistan, has reached a critical point, with its major city of Karachi now burdened with the highest flour prices in the world. As per a report by ARY news, the cost of Atta (Flour) in Karachi has surged to an unprecedented peak, with prices reaching Rs 320 per kilogram or Rs 3,200 per 20 kilograms. This exorbitant rate means that a mere 1 kilogram of flour now costs Rs 320, marking the highest price in 58 years, and signaling the severity of the ongoing economic hardships in the city.

Notably, Karachi's current flour prices have surpassed the previous all-time high of Rs 3,000 for a 20 kg bag, making it the most expensive flour city in the entire nation, even outpacing Hyderabad.



The soaring prices of essential commodities are not limited to Karachi alone. Other major Pakistani cities, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, and Khuzdar, are also wittnessing significant rise in prices of flour. A 20 kg bag of flour now costs Rs 106, Rs 200, and Rs 300 more, respectively, in these cities. Smaller urban centers like Bahawalpur, Multan, Sukkur, and Quetta are also facing pinch of the crisis with prices rising to Rs 146, Rs 93, Rs 120, and Rs 100, respectively, putting immense financial strain on the population.

The predicament is further compounded by the soaring sugar prices, reaching an all-time high of Rs 160 per kilogram in retail markets across Pakistan. The inflation surge has affected numerous cities nationwide, aggravating the already critical financial crisis.



Adding to the city's woes, Karachi has been ranked among the world's least livable cities in the Economist Intelligence Unit's (EIU) Global Livability Index 2023. Placing at a disheartening 169th position out of 173 cities evaluated, Karachi's livability score of 42.5 is well below average. The city's performance in various aspects, including stability, healthcare, culture and environment, infrastructure, and education, remains alarmingly low. The stagnant healthcare score indicates the lack of progress in improving the situation in this crucial sector.