At 160 per kg, Pakistan's Karachi struggles with most expensive flour prices amidst economic crisis

The predicament is further compounded by the soaring sugar prices, reaching an all-time high of Rs 160 per kilogram in retail markets across Pakistan.
Synopsis
Karachi, Pakistan's major city, is now facing the highest flour prices in the world, standing at Rs 160 per kilogram or Rs 3,200 per 20 kilograms, marking its highest price in 58 years. This has surpassed the previous high of Rs 3,000 for a 20 kg bag, making it the most expensive flour city in Pakistan. Other Pakistani cities are also witnessing a significant rise in prices of flour and sugar, putting immense financial strain on the population. Karachi has been ranked one of the world's least livable cities, adding to the city's woes.


The economic turmoil in Pakistan, has reached a critical point, with its major city of Karachi now burdened with the highest flour prices in the world. As per a report by ARY news, the cost of Atta (Flour) in Karachi has surged to an unprecedented peak, with prices reaching Rs 160 per kilogram or Rs 3,200 per 20 kilograms. This exorbitant rate means that a mere 1 kilogram of flour now costs Rs 160, marking the highest price in 58 years, and signaling the severity of the ongoing economic hardships in the city.
Notably, Karachi's current flour prices have surpassed the previous all-time high of Rs 3,000 for a 20 kg bag, making it the most expensive flour city in the entire nation, even outpacing Hyderabad.

The soaring prices of essential commodities are not limited to Karachi alone. Other major Pakistani cities, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, and Khuzdar, are also wittnessing significant rise in prices of flour. A 20 kg bag of flour now costs Rs 106, Rs 200 more, respectively, in these cities. Smaller urban centers like Bahawalpur, Multan, Sukkur, and Quetta are also facing pinch of the crisis with prices rising to Rs 146, Rs 93, Rs 120, and Rs 100, respectively, putting immense financial strain on the population.


The predicament is further compounded by the soaring sugar prices, reaching an all-time high of Rs 160 per kilogram in retail markets across Pakistan. The inflation surge has affected numerous cities nationwide, aggravating the already critical financial crisis.

Adding to the city's woes, Karachi has been ranked among the world's least livable cities in the Economist Intelligence Unit's (EIU) Global Livability Index 2023. Placing at a disheartening 169th position out of 173 cities evaluated, Karachi's livability score of 42.5 is well below average. The city's performance in various aspects, including stability, healthcare, culture and environment, infrastructure, and education, remains alarmingly low. The stagnant healthcare score indicates the lack of progress in improving the situation in this crucial sector.
 
The predicament is further compounded by the soaring sugar prices, reaching an all-time high of Rs 160 per kilogram in retail markets across Pakistan.
Synopsis
Karachi, Pakistan's major city, is now facing the highest flour prices in the world, standing at Rs 320 per kilogram or Rs 3,200 per 20 kilograms, marking its highest price in 58 years. This has surpassed the previous high of Rs 3,000 for a 20 kg bag, making it the most expensive flour city in Pakistan. Other Pakistani cities are also witnessing a significant rise in prices of flour and sugar, putting immense financial strain on the population. Karachi has been ranked one of the world's least livable cities, adding to the city's woes.


The economic turmoil in Pakistan, has reached a critical point, with its major city of Karachi now burdened with the highest flour prices in the world. As per a report by ARY news, the cost of Atta (Flour) in Karachi has surged to an unprecedented peak, with prices reaching Rs 320 per kilogram or Rs 3,200 per 20 kilograms. This exorbitant rate means that a mere 1 kilogram of flour now costs Rs 320, marking the highest price in 58 years, and signaling the severity of the ongoing economic hardships in the city.
Notably, Karachi's current flour prices have surpassed the previous all-time high of Rs 3,000 for a 20 kg bag, making it the most expensive flour city in the entire nation, even outpacing Hyderabad.

The soaring prices of essential commodities are not limited to Karachi alone. Other major Pakistani cities, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, and Khuzdar, are also wittnessing significant rise in prices of flour. A 20 kg bag of flour now costs Rs 106, Rs 200, and Rs 300 more, respectively, in these cities. Smaller urban centers like Bahawalpur, Multan, Sukkur, and Quetta are also facing pinch of the crisis with prices rising to Rs 146, Rs 93, Rs 120, and Rs 100, respectively, putting immense financial strain on the population.
The predicament is further compounded by the soaring sugar prices, reaching an all-time high of Rs 160 per kilogram in retail markets across Pakistan. The inflation surge has affected numerous cities nationwide, aggravating the already critical financial crisis.

Adding to the city's woes, Karachi has been ranked among the world's least livable cities in the Economist Intelligence Unit's (EIU) Global Livability Index 2023. Placing at a disheartening 169th position out of 173 cities evaluated, Karachi's livability score of 42.5 is well below average. The city's performance in various aspects, including stability, healthcare, culture and environment, infrastructure, and education, remains alarmingly low. The stagnant healthcare score indicates the lack of progress in improving the situation in this crucial sector.
I think there is a unit calculation error in the article.
The soaring prices of essential commodities are not limited to Karachi alone. Other major Pakistani cities, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, and Khuzdar, are also wittnessing significant rise in prices of flour. A 20 kg bag of flour now costs Rs 106, Rs 200, and Rs 300 more, respectively, in these cities. Smaller urban centers like Bahawalpur, Multan, Sukkur, and Quetta are also facing pinch of the crisis with prices rising to Rs 146, Rs 93, Rs 120, and Rs 100, respectively, putting immense financial strain on the population.
Rs320 per KG to Rs100 for 20 KG not making sense.
 
I think there is a unit calculation error in the article.
The soaring prices of essential commodities are not limited to Karachi alone. Other major Pakistani cities, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, and Khuzdar, are also wittnessing significant rise in prices of flour. A 20 kg bag of flour now costs Rs 106, Rs 200, and Rs 300 more, respectively, in these cities. Smaller urban centers like Bahawalpur, Multan, Sukkur, and Quetta are also facing pinch of the crisis with prices rising to Rs 146, Rs 93, Rs 120, and Rs 100, respectively, putting immense financial strain on the population.
Rs320 per KG to Rs100 for 20 KG not making sense.
Looks like a fake news by your pajeet media

I bought flour at 170 per kg for a fine quality flour just a couple of days ago
 
shahbash, at this rate they will be able register with the guiness book of world record which showbaaz sharif is very much fond off, what this axis of evil aka establishment anD PDM achieved is surmountable.

Where is that fool aka fools nightmare.
Here @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE.

He usually doesn't responds to these threads though, as these are not related to IK and won't earn him a few bucks.
 
Here @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE.

He usually doesn't responds to these threads though, as these are not related to IK and won't earn him a few bucks.
Fake news hai bhai

Nobody is selling aata at 320

You know I hate PDM but truth must be spoken particularly when it is to expose lies from Pajeet media of India

Main nai khud chand din pehlai 170 per kilo par lia hai aata. And that was the best quality aata. Not the normal one
 
With best agricultural land and plenty of water in Pakistan, if it suffers food shortage then shame on the triumvirate of Pakistani rulers of Businessmen, Army and Bureacrats.
It is a fake news by Indian media. May be to cover up humiliation after Manipur incident

Nobody is selling flour at 320 per KG in Karachi or anywhere in Pakistan
 
Fake news hai bhai

Nobody is selling aata at 320

You know I hate PDM but truth must be spoken particularly when it is to expose lies from Pajeet media of India

Main nai khud chand din pehlai 170 per kilo par lia hai aata. And that was the best quality aata. Not the normal one
Sorry didn't read your comments. I'm not in Pakistan so wouldn't know the ground prices.
 
Sorry didn't read your comments. I'm not in Pakistan so wouldn't know the ground prices.
No issues

If these scums in Indian media would have given some interest to Manipur instead of fabricating fake aata prices in Karachi then that despicable incident wouldn't have happened
 
Looks like a fake news by your pajeet media

I bought flour at 170 per kg for a fine quality flour just a couple of days ago
arynews.tv

Karachiites forced to buy ‘most expensive’ flour

ISLAMABAD: Flour prices in Karachi have scaled a new peak of Rs3200 per 20-kilogramme bag, ARY News reported on Sunday, quoting data from the Pakistan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1680584751378481152

No issues

If these scums in Indian media would have given some interest to Manipur instead of fabricating fake aata prices in Karachi then that despicable incident wouldn't have happened
ISLAMABAD: Flour prices in Karachi have scaled a new peak of Rs3200 per 20-kilogramme bag, ARY News reported on Sunday, quoting data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, 1kg of flour in Karachi now costs Rs320, more than the price of the commodity in Islamabad and Punjab.

The data shows that in the last week, Karachi has witnessed a surge of Rs200 in the price of a 20kg bag of flour, increasing the rates to Rs3,200. Meanwhile in Hyderabad, the 20kg bag was available at Rs3,040 after an increase of Rs140.

In Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot and Khuzdar, the prices of a 20kg bag increased by Rs106, Rs133, Rs200 and Rs300 respectively.

Moreover, the price of a 20kg bag of flour in Bahawalpur, Multan, Sukkur and Quetta increased by Rs146, Rs93, Rs120 and Rs100, respectively.

Earlier, it was reported that sugar prices spiked to a record high of up to Rs160 per kilo in retail markets in different parts of Pakistan amid ‘rising inflation’.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported that the sugar prices at retail level surged to Rs150 in different parts of the country – such as Karachi, Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, the sweetener in Lahore and Quetta was available at Rs145 per kilo and Rs142 per kilo, respectively.

@Jazzbot @Areesh

You know I hate PDM but truth must be spoken particularly when it is to expose lies from Pajeet media of India
Ary news ?
 

