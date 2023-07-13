Tomato Jihad - News outlets are now blaming Muslims for the price of tomato inflation in India

Hoarding of farmers' tomatoes by Muslim traders and middlemen, farmers are not getting real price.... Read Sudarshan News' exclusive story​

Sumant Kashyap​

Jul 10 2023 12:23P

Read article belowThe ever-increasing prices of tomatoes have spoiled the budget of the common man's house. In this episode, the team of Sudarshan News has done an exclusive story in Jadhav Mandi of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. When the team of Sudarshan News reached Mandi, it came to know that the jihadi traders are selling tomatoes in the wholesale vegetable market by buying them from the farmers at a lower price. Its price has been kept from 100 to 200 rupees per kg.According to the information, a large number of Muslim traders and some Jihadi brokers in the wholesale vegetable market in Jadhav Mandi of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are selling tomatoes ranging from 100 to 200 kg to small traders at the wholesale rate by purchasing tomatoes from farmers at a lower price. Because of which small traders are selling the same tomatoes in the retail vegetable market, from Rs.200 to Rs.250 per kg.For information, let us tell you that the price of 400 to 600 grams of cabbage is 80 to 100 rupees in the online retail market itself. At the same time, in Mumbai, the price of tomato has reached around Rs 150 and one kg of ginger has reached Rs 200 to 300. The cost of coriander is 200 to 350 rupees. In the online market, ginger is available at Rs 302 per kg and tomato at Rs 100 to 120 per kg. The price of tomato in Bangalore is Rs 160 per kg.At the same time, in some places the price of tomato is also Rs 170 per kg. The prices of chilli, ginger and other vegetables have also increased. Please inform that tomato is Rs 140 per kg in Madhya Pradesh. Whereas, tomato is being sold in wholesale at Rs 2200 to 2300 per carat. The cost of coriander and chilli is Rs 125 per kg. On the other hand, talking about Bihar, the price of one kg of cabbage has increased from Rs 60 per kg, onion has increased from Rs 20 to Rs 30 per kg. The cost of coriander is more than Rs 110 per kg. Ginger is being sold at the rate of Rs.132 per kg.