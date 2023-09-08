Corporate strategy: India, Vietnam to be more important Korea’s biz partners

India, Vietnam to be more important Korea’s biz partners South Korean companies are set to concentrate more on business with emerging markets such as India and Vietnam than Asian major countries such as China and Jap

Customers try the Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone in Bengaluru on March 17, 2023 (File photo, courtesy of Samsung Electronics)South Korean companies are set to concentrate more on business with emerging markets such as India and Vietnam than Asian major countries such as China and Japan while keeping the focus on the US, the world’s largest economy, a survey showed on Friday.Vietnam and India ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, followed by China and Japan in the list of South Korea’s future key business partners, according to the Korea International Trade Association’s poll of 906 local companies conducted on Aug. 10-30.China and Japan were the second and the third most currently important business partners while Vietnam and India were rated No. 4 and No. 6 on the board, the survey showed. The US topped both lists of the current and future important partners.“Core demand for South Korean companies’ overseas businesses is shifting to emerging Asian markets such as Vietnam and India from China and Japan,” the private association said. “We will actively expand businesses targeting the emerging countries, especially India, Vietnam and Indonesia, where demand for South Korean companies’ overseas business demand is concentrated.”On the other hand, South Korean companies have been actively expanding their businesses in India and Vietnam to take advantage of cheaper labor costs and large local markets.