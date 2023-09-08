Constantinople art

Foinikas
I thought I'd share some art photos from my collection about Constantinople.
Many pics are from the 1453 siege and others generally depictions of Byzantine Constantinople,showing why it was the largest and most beautiful city of the world during the medieval times.
"Now you may know that those who had never before seen Constantinople looked upon it very earnestly, for they never thought there could be in all the world so rich a city; and they marked the high walls and strong towers that enclosed it round about, and the rich palaces,and mighty churches of which there were so many that no one would have believed it who had not seen it with his eyes-and the height and the length of that city which above all others was sovereign."-Godfrey Villeharduin,The Conquest of Constantinople
The Boukoleon Palace
The Boukoleon Palace