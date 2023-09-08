What's new

Constantinople art

I thought I'd share some art photos from my collection about Constantinople.

Many pics are from the 1453 siege and others generally depictions of Byzantine Constantinople,showing why it was the largest and most beautiful city of the world during the medieval times.

"Now you may know that those who had never before seen Constantinople looked upon it very earnestly, for they never thought there could be in all the world so rich a city; and they marked the high walls and strong towers that enclosed it round about, and the rich palaces,and mighty churches of which there were so many that no one would have believed it who had not seen it with his eyes-and the height and the length of that city which above all others was sovereign."-Godfrey Villeharduin,The Conquest of Constantinople

1_constantinople_vue_aerienne_002.jpg
1_constantinople_vue_aerienne_2_copie_2.jpg
1_constantinople_vue_aerienne_2_copie_3.jpg
1_constantinople_vue_aerienne_2_copie_4.jpg
CONSTANTINOPLE_4.jpg
1142553-Map_of_Constantinople-Istanbul.jpg
11constantinople.jpg
city.jpg
Bizansist_touchup.jpg
magnoPalazzo_disegno-ricostruttivo1A.jpg
p6.jpg



The Boukoleon Palace

3_boukoleon.jpg


FwcNuR2.jpg



bucoleon-harbor-and-varangian-gds-closeup-2.jpg
 
The Theodosian Walls

FALL_5_TEIXI.jpg


Cross-section of walls of Theodosius at time of siege.png
th.jpg

271169485c5420e32b6c3a5ffb4b8cb3.jpg


sur_a.jpg


v_constantinople_murs3.jpg



Byzantines defend Constantinople against the Persians

11218221_1608397539429051_3064677658665196663_n.jpg



Rus' prince Oleg nails his shield on the gates of Constantinople

6633307.jpg



The court of Emperor Alexius I Comnenus and the Crusaders

cebf-ceb1cebbceadcebeceb9cebfcf82-ceac-cebacebfcebccebdceb7cebdcf8ccf82-cf85cf80cebfceb4ceadcf...jpg



Various

a0fad4a0c475859c328bf93e90d32862.jpg

4f0a34415df4fdbf82c8b3bfa4245cc8.jpg

de6478719b77ca6ab01d5c6a99c9459c.jpg

a827e1fbcbeb3db9bc489cad11e2a9d5.jpg


38b35485580ecbf8f5102193e6dc3526.jpg


de1cbe1a4361b56785bc9be45b8d9a2a.jpg


Crusaders besieging Constantinople

fd24699fe42d3f44f480311043563c18.jpg


260e0c53fd600326eda6206f_rw_1200.jpg


detectivebooks.ru.jpg


muraille_b_copie_copie.jpg



"Thus isolated and abandoned by his allies, Raynald decided that abject submission was his only hope. He appeared dressed in a sack with a rope tied around his neck, and begged for forgiveness. Manuel at first ignored the prostrate Raynald, chatting with his courtiers;"

852344c5ed27f6d2907f772c1141bbac.jpg


The Catalan Company enters Constantinople

11Desperta_Ferro_by_BlackWolf_Studio.jpg
 
