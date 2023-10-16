Unwavering Strength and Resilience of Female Peacekeepers Women’s influence is everlasting and can be seen in every facet of the human history. Women’s leadership in politics, business, science, and arts has not only set standards but has paved the way towards a more equitable and inclusive society. Numerous breakthroughs and innovations have been made...

Women’s influence is everlasting and can be seen in every facet of the human history. Women’s leadership in politics, business, science, and arts has not only set standards but has paved the way towards a more equitable and inclusive society. Numerous breakthroughs and innovations have been made possible because of women’s resilience, strength, and hard work.The contributions made by Lady Officers of Pakistan in the(UNMISS), can be seen as an extension of Pakistan’s longstanding and resilient commitment to peacekeeping. These efforts reflect Pakistan Army’s deep-rooted values of integrity, empathy, tolerance, and dedicated service to humanity. In the arid atmosphere of South Sudan, female officers from Pakistan’s contingent demonstrate commendable perseverance and exhibit their capability to successfully fulfill assigned duties.In September of 2019, on a bright and sunny day in Multan, my superior contacted me as I was dropping off my girls at school. He told me that I had been selected for UN Mission in South Sudan. I was excited but also fearful of the challenges that awaited me in the future. Joining UNMISS was more than a chance in my life; it was a path that would lead to profound personal and professional growth.As a single parent from Pakistan with three precious daughters to care for, my decision to embark on this journey was not an ordinary one. It was fueled by the unwavering support and encouragement of my parents, particularly my late father, who played a pivotal role in my pursuit of this unique opportunity. I vividly recall his immense pride upon learning the news, and he promptly reassured me that I need not be concerned about my daughters, as he would be there for them. He had always been my pillar of strength, my unwavering support. He became my greatest advocate, pushing me to pursue this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Anyways, the excitement and apprehension continued to grow with each passing day, along with a little bit of inner guilt and fear for leaving my children back home. But again, my father’s support and courage helped me to overcome these thoughts.The selection for UNMISS as a Staff Officer, in a newly independent country in the world made me proud and excited. Growing up in Pakistan, I had always been fascinated by the world beyond our borders. I longed to contribute to a cause larger than myself, to make a difference in the lives of those less fortunate. The opportunity to serve as part of the UNMISS was like a dream come true.Before leaving for Juba, Sudan, I attended a two-weeks training in(CIPS) NUST. On January 28, 2020, I left from Islamabad International Airport. I was accompanied by one of my junior lady officers as we were travelling to same destination.The moment my feet touched South Sudanese soil, I was met with a reality that was starkly different from what I had known in Pakistan. The airport itself was testament to the profound developmental disparities between my homeland and this war-torn region. It was a humbling experience, a reminder of the immense challenges that lay ahead.is the UN camp in Juba where I had to stay for the next 12 months. As I entered the camp, the guide took me to the office where I submitted documents and received my UN identification card. The next day, I assumed my duties as Staff Officer, Sector South, Juba. In my section, there were officers from various countries including Ghana, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Kenya, Brazil, Ecuador, Nepal, Bangladesh, China, and India, that gave me the opportunity to meet people from various armies and learn about their norms, lifestyles, and ethics.All individuals demonstrated great respect and kindness towards the Pakistani lady officers. Working with officers from various armies has been a valuable learning experience for me. I had the privilege of working with several highly qualified officers who greatly assisted me in performing my duties. I felt somewhat reluctant and self-aware when interacting with Indian officers, given the well-known dynamics between our countries. However, the Indian officers were exceptionally kind and respectful towards us.However, one curiosity that I faced was regarding my. I continued to wear a scarf as an expression of my beliefs, a symbol of my identity. It was a choice that evoked a range of reactions from those I encountered — some were accepting and appreciative, while others couldn’t help but be a little wary. Facing different reactions from those who thought of Islam as extremist religion, I remained steadfast and tactful in my responses. I knew that my faith was a source of strength, a compass that guided me through the challenges of my mission. I refused to let narrow-mindedness deter my determination or shake my resolve.Throughout the course of my mission, I was assigned various duties, from watch keeping to Gender Focal Person, CIMIC Officer and Ops Officer. I used to compile morning brief of three Battalions under Sector South as watch keeper to be presented to Sector Commander on a daily basis. As a CIMIC Officer, I planned different CIMIC activities for local people.While doing Ops Officer duty, it was my responsibility to plan and coordinate with Force HQ about the patrols of units. Working alongside individuals of different nationalities, both male and female, I experienced the richness of cultural diversity. It was a reminder that the UN Mission was a melting pot, each person bringing their unique perspective and skills to the table.My sector commander, an Indian national, proved to be a model of respect and understanding. He acknowledged the cultural sensitivities surrounding Pakistani Muslim women and created an environment where I felt valued and respected. It was a testament to the power of diversity and inclusion, and it made me proud to represent my country on this global stage. I took initiatives to accomplish tough tasks, those refused by my contemporary army officers in the sector.My stay during mission tenure was not easy as I had been a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic. As I embarked on my mission, little did I know that my journey would be marked by uncertainty and unpredictability. One of the most challenging chapters of my journey unfolded during an agonizing two-month delay in Ethiopia. It was a period of uncertainty and isolation, as airspace closures left me stranded in a foreign land. Days stretched into weeks, and weeks into months, as I anxiously awaited news of when I could resume my mission. In these trying times, it was the Pakistan Army and the Pakistani embassy that became my beacon of hope. Their unwavering support and tireless efforts ensured that my transition remained as smooth as possible. They provided not just assistance but also a sense of belonging, reminding me that I was part of a larger Pakistani family, even in the farthest corners of the world.However, this adversity turned out to be a blessing in disguise. During my extended stay in Ethiopia, I discovered that it is a country full of surprises. The place exuded a sense of warmth and hospitality, as the local people embraced me with open arms. The vibrant streets of Addis Ababa provided a unique shopping experience that was unparalleled. The lively markets, brimming with vibrant textiles, intricately crafted goods, and aromatic spices, whisked me away to a realm of sensory bliss. I couldn’t help but be amazed by the diverse range of cultures that thrived in this vibrant city. Despite being separated from my family on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr due to quarantine requirements, I remained hopeful and maintained a positive outlook. I cherished the unique experiences that I was offered. The experience served as a valuable lesson in resilience, serving as a reminder that there is always a silver lining in every difficult situation.Although the mission was an undeniably remarkable experience, there came a moment when I had to confront a challenging decision. My Sector Commander gave me the chance to extend my stay and continue serving in Sudan. The offer was very tempting, as it would enable me to have an even greater impact and honing of my professional skills. However, I yearned for the comforting embrace of my family and the familiar sights of Pakistan. With a heavy heart, I respectfully declined the offer and began the journey back to my homeland.Before returning home, I got appreciation and outstanding remarks for my military professionalism, devotion to work and my services rendered to UNMISS from the Force Commander and the Sector Commander, both belonging to Indian army.The duration of my stay in South Sudan has potentially exposed the existing discrepancies, while it has also strengthened my resolute conviction in the exceptional qualities of Pakistan. This expedition made me cognizant about the unwavering resilience of our country, even when confronted with adverse challenges. Upon returning, I fathomed that the true essence of patriotism lies not just in loving one’s country but also in experiencing the world and returning home with a deeper appreciation for the homeland.As I contemplate upon my extraordinary journey, I cannot help but see it as a pivotal chapter in my life. The journey I embarked on was a true test of my abilities, transforming me and ultimately made me stronger.