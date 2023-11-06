Clashes between security forces and terrorists in Tirah Valley 6/11/2023

koolio said: What is going on, there has been a sudden very sharp rise of attacks against Pakistani army.



Pakistani army useless selfish top generals need to get thier priorities right. Sadly it isn't the case they are too busy in political engineering. Click to expand...

hussain0216 said: Let's bring more afghansz into the country



Those namak harams are animals, and your pissing about trying to make moral arguments against a kaum that has been attacking your country for 75 years



Get them out, clear the cities and countryside



If anyone can't prove citizenship, then deport immediately



Make IBOs large and hostile and kill.on sight



The Iranians, or anyone else wouldn't tolerate this, so why are you Click to expand...

RIP our soldiers. May their families get patience.When you do critical decision for foreign power interests then that was bound to happen.Top reasons why CIA & GHQ backed regime change was done:1. US had humiliating retreat in Afg, they didn't wanted to lose all influence from the region, they wanted totally Pro-US regime in Pakistan.2. IK was considered pro Taliban according to them.3. On top IK was strictly against drone strikes or giving out Pakistani bases or airspace.4. Making Taliban as an enemy of Pakistan is one of the goal of US FP post withdrawal from Afghanistan.There were several back to back meetings of US think tanks with Bajwa including CIA director, I had a feeling something cooking up and I feared these experienced folks will easily manipulate a person like General bajwa who obviously lacked any vision whatsoever. That really happened, I was convinced when I heard Bajwa's few speeches that they have manipulated this guy completely. He really lacked the balls to withstand US pressure and went ahead to attack his own govt by doing regime change. Worked directly for US national interest rather than his own.Pakistan can never defeat these terror without political approach. Unable to do so for 20 years and to the point where you economy is at breaking point. You still don't understand. You need Afghan Taliban at your side. Only and only they can help you get out of this mess. If you go against them and you will not survive unless you make an allaince with india and shift your entire arsenal from one border to other border and guard the afghan border as if its your only border.How? Need 100 trillion dollar economy at minimum for the tasks which you have mentioned above. Plus not just economy, we will have to make an alliance with india and move all the forces from east to west.Please understand the scale of the problem. You are talking about 2700 km border which no technology on earth can monitor. No satellites, no sensors, no amount of guards can seal the border, Plus many afghans have local sympathies and relatives and relationships and marriages at this side of the border.Its not a 2+2 problem. Its very complex situation. You need to solve it with cool and political mind rather than a mind of a solider.You must also understand deportation will only deport the law abiding afghans, The most notorious ones, the ones with terror links will NEVER go out because you asked them to go. How you are going to deal with them? Plus the unimaginable number of people come and go from AF-Pak border undetected. I am absolutely certain that no amount of money and no amount of technology can stop this. Only way is that Afghanistan;s economy grow and it becomes stable, so their people live and work their. However, you are asking to further dry them down by stop giving access to port and stop trading with them? My dear that's not the solution.