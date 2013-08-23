What's new

Chinese Weapon Exports

I think it's the right time to creat a new thread to introduce China Weapons and list all weapons export made in China. :china: For all members in PDF and other military fans, this thread will help u to understand China weapons and her weapons trade in World Weapon Market.:bunny:

If u know China weapons or ur Army using China weapons, pls help me to complete this useful thread. Let's collect information & pics from whole world military forces and further track weapons made in China export situation. Ths !
 
1999, Azerbaijan Army purchased AR1A MLRS(max range 128.75km) from China

China AR1A rocket:
9574618013_08f7dcfc4a_o.jpg


9574617661_3eca70dfde_o.jpg


9577413242_e1088f9289_o.jpg


9574618947_afb0ef9072_o.jpg





2011 Azerbaijan military parade, China AR1A:

9577413872_4ca64f3759_o.jpg


9577413600_6c3823a08a_o.jpg
 
1988.3 Saudi Arabia purchased 70x DF-3/CSS-2 medium-range ballistic missiles from China, obviously this deal violated the U.N's arms export treaty, forbid to export range >300km missile(DF-3 range 2,800km). It's the first also the last official record to export DF-3 ballistic missile.

1988, Saudi prince in China charge of DF-3 purchase:
9577686556_c0a02610a1_o.jpg



China sent DF-3 teams to train Saudi soldiers:
9574892337_c7242da879_o.jpg


9577686774_f0784143d6_o.jpg




China DF-3/CSS-2 medium-range ballistic missile:
9577686860_0b37445796_o.jpg


9577686240_2facea6094_o.jpg




That 70x DF-3/CSS-2 ballistic missiles still serving in desert base of Saudi Army:
9577688126_d5113a5249_o.jpg


9577687722_87a3086b6b_o.jpg


9574893859_2b7129c502_o.jpg
 
1997 Kuwait purchased 27x China PLZ-45 155mm self-propelled howitzer, and 2001 bought another 27x PLZ-455. Total 54x PLZ-45 155mm SPH serving in Kuwait Army.

9575507313_a48c9027f6_o.jpg


9575509947_81b9a6859a_o.jpg


9575508537_032fb56bf1_o.jpg


9575508481_395c001929_o.jpg




China exported PLZ-45 155mm SPH to Kuwait by ship:
9575547731_e6c3452130_o.jpg





PLZ-45 155mm SPH produce in China:
9578299780_623f96e699_o.jpg


9578302340_1452bfd620_o.jpg




PLZ-45's ammo supply and artillery location radar:
9575505687_a7106e419d_o.jpg


9578302938_aa961bda59_o.jpg
 
2012 Bangladesh military parade, China FM-90 anti-aircraft system (developed from HQ-7A missile)

Bangladesh Army's FM-90:
9578603822_eaaefb6021_o.jpg


9578604264_869842604c_o.jpg


9575810873_58ef9a51fc_o.jpg


9578603354_1054d7aa23_o.jpg



China FM-90 system and HQ-7A missile&#65306;
9575810079_b25a30ecf1_o.jpg


9578602252_a9b44d0fda_o.jpg


9575809275_50c7af516a_o.jpg






BDforever said:
@cnleio bangladesh also has 70 PLZ-45
Really? I didn't read any news in China reported export PLZ-45 to Bangladesh ... only Kuwait. Interesting ! pls paste Bangladesh Army's PLZ-45 pics and i will paste them back to China military forum, ths!
 
cnleio said:
Really? I didn't read any news in China reported export PLZ-45 to Bangladesh ... only Kuwait. Interesting ! pls paste Bangladesh Army's PLZ-45 pics and i will paste them back to China military forum, ths!
The PLA PLZ45 Self Propelled Gun | TankNutDave
check it out. The photo is not available but it is located in Savar Cantonment and Saidpur Cantonment (if anyone go there, he will see it)

Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh and Kuwait have it
 
2001 Turkey purchased China WS-1 MLRS, that was ever a shock news in China military coz 1st time a NATO country to equip China weapons. Turkey Army's WS-1 rocket max range 80km.

China WS-1 MLRS appeared in Turkey military parade:

LOCAL201304121527000105146935891.jpg


zcG2+sbk17CxuA==_deOVUsaZGxs2.jpg


LOCAL201304121527000116687430477.jpg


zcG2+sbk17CxuA==_1O33u8ydLV2t.jpg


zcG2+sbk17CxuA==_NcIM6t5M8sOL.jpg


zcG2+sbkLVdTLQ==_gAWQoG3vqnM2.jpg


zcG2+sbkLVdTLQ==_65JSdxwdzq4t.jpg


zcG2+sbkLVdTLQ==_Jgriv8YOmcJL.jpg


zcG2+sbkLVdTLQ==_bfG4XNjBWBwg.jpg


1200017781476.jpg
 

