What's new

China tightens rare-earth export curbs amid tension with U.S.

E

etylo

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Nov 9, 2021
Messages
5,050
Reaction score
-23
Country
Canada
Location
Canada

China tightens rare-earth export curbs amid tension with U.S.​

Traders required to provide information on types, shipment destinations

https%253A%252F%252Fcms-image-bucket-production-ap-northeast-1-a7d2.s3.ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com%252Fimages%252F7%252F4%252F9%252F1%252F46801947-6-eng-GB%252FCropped-16994250412019-05-30T050717Z_84821879_RC14F85111D0_RTRMADP_3_USA-TRADE-CHINA-RAREEARTH.JPG

A rare earths mine in China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region. © Reuters

SHUNSUKE TABETA, Nikkei staff writerNovember 7, 2023 18:36 JST

SHANGHAI -- China will tighten export controls on rare earths, requiring exporters to report rare-earth types and their export destinations, Beijing announced Tuesday, against a backdrop of domestic calls for a response to stricter limits on U.S. semiconductor exports to China.

The new restrictions are set to run through the end of October in 2025. Observers say China's move to tighten its grip over the strategic materials may be a negotiating tactic ahead of a planned November summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden.

China's commerce department announced that it had added rare earths, including compounds and alloys, to its list of mineral resources and other items requiring disclosure of information such as material type and export destinations.

China accounts for 70% of the world's output of rare earths, which are essential for the manufacture of electric vehicles and some weapons, including missiles. The U.S., which has developed its own mines for some critical minerals, has risen to become the world's second-largest producer. But it lacks sufficient smelting capacity, forcing it to export raw materials to China for processing before reimporting them.

China slashed rare earth exports to Japan in 2010 when the two countries were at loggerheads over the Senkaku Islands, which Tokyo controls but China also claims and calls Diaoyu. Japan, the U.S., and the European Union filed a complaint over the restrictions with the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2012. Two years later it was found in violation of WTO rules, and China eliminated export quotas and other measures.

In recent years, the U.S. has sought to work with allies to tighten exports of top-end semiconductors and chipmaking equipment to China. Beijing began considering banning exports of manufacturing technology for high-performance magnets and other products that use rare earths at the end of last year. Given the increasing U.S.-China friction, the Chinese government began restricting exports of gallium, a semiconductor material, in August.

The U.S. and China have agreed in principle to a face-to-face meeting between Biden and Xi in mid-November, and the leaders may discuss the export restrictions and how to manage the two countries' rivalry at the summit.



asia.nikkei.com

China tightens rare-earth export curbs amid tension with U.S.

Traders required to provide information on types, shipment destinations
asia.nikkei.com asia.nikkei.com
 

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Japan's export curbs on chip-making equipment to China take effect
Replies
1
Views
261
REhorror
R
Viet
Inside Vietnam's plans to dent China's rare earths dominance
Replies
4
Views
236
S10
S10
Viet
Exclusive: Rare earths magnet firms turn to Vietnam in China hedge
Replies
0
Views
197
Viet
Viet
E
China Tightens Curbs On Graphite Exports Citing 'National Security'
Replies
13
Views
426
Viet
Viet
beijingwalker
China discovers never-before-seen ore containing a highly valuable rare earth element
Replies
0
Views
142
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom