Chinese scientists move a step closer to 6G network after space test of new satellite communication technology

1697368214430.png

Chinese scientists have tested a new spaceborne optical switching technology device in space. Photo: Shutterstock

A milestone achievement in a crucial communication device – which may pave the way for satellite internet, a key part in the development of 6G networks – has been announced by a team of scientists in China.


Chinese scientists take step towards 6G network

The ‘spaceborne optical switching technology’ was tested in August when it was sent into orbit by China’s Y7 carrier rocket.
