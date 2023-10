Chinese scientists move a step closer to 6G network after space test of new satellite communication technology​

The ‘spaceborne optical switching technology’ was tested in August when it was sent into orbit by China’s Y7 carrier rocket

The new communication technology is integral in the development of satellite internet and the 6G network

