Chinese Navy (PLAN) News & Discussions

Luda-III Zhuhai
Qingdao destroyer
Taizhou2005Sankt
Type 052C destroyer Lanzhou
WOW ...
Submarines = 58
Big Ships = 77 (10 being constructed)
Small Boats = 387
Amphibious warfare = 454-564 crafts
And 3 Aircraf carriers coming up from China WOW what a NAVY
