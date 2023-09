China has the capacity to build PLA combat ships at 200 times the rate that the US can, per leaked US Navy intelligence​

China's shipbuilding capacity has dwarfed US capabilities, per leaked US Navy intelligence.

A Navy spokesperson confirmed the leaked material's authenticity to Fox News Digital.

China has the world's largest navy and could have a fleet of 440 ships by 2030, per the Pentagon.

