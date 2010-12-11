What's new

Chinese Missiles News & Discussions

The Second Artillery Corps (SAC) is the strategic missile forces of the People's Republic of China. The SAC is the component of the People's Liberation Army that controls China's nuclear ballistic and conventional missiles. China's total nuclear arsenal size is estimated to be between 100 and 400 nuclear weapons in total with about 180 of them actively deployed.

The SAC comprises approximately 90,000-120,000 personnel and six ballistic missile brigades. The six brigades are independently deployed in different military regions throughout the country.

The Second Artillery Corps was established on 1 July 1966 and made its first public appearance on 1 October 1984. The headquarters for operations is located at Qinghe. Second Artillery Corps is under the direct command of the Chinese Central Military Commission.
 
DongFeng 21 Medium-Range Ballistic Missile

PLA's+newest+medium-range+ballistic+missile+Dongfeng+21C-776099.jpg


The DongFeng 21 is a two-stage, solid-propellant, single-warhead medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM) system developed by China Changfeng Mechanics and Electronics Technology Academy (also known as 2nd Space Academy). Developed from the JuLang 1 (JL-1) submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), the DF-21 was originally intended for strategic missions but its later variants were designed for both nuclear and conventional missions.

The latest DF-21D was said to be the worlds first and only anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) system. The DF-21 has also been developed into space launcher and anti-satellite/anti-missile weapon carrier.

DongFeng 21

The basic variant DongFeng 21 has a maximum range of 1,700km, and a payload of 600kg. The missile can carry a single 500kT nuclear warhead, with an estimated CEP of 300~400m. This version did not enter operational service.

DongFeng 21A

The DF-21A is the extended-range version developed in the 1990s. The PLA demanded a new land-based MRBM as a successor to its DongFeng 3A in 1985, and the contract with the CASIC to develop the DF-21A was signed in 1987.

The development programme suffered from major setbacks in 1991, when two flight tests both failed. The PLA allocated additional funds to the programme in 1993 for an improved design. Four successful flight tests were carried out between 1995 and 1996 and the missile was operational by 1996.

The DF-21A has an increased range of 2,700km, and an estimated CEP of 100~300m. The missile is believed to be configured for strategic missions only.

The missile is carried inside a canister mounted on a truck-towed trailer for road-mobile. It was estimated that so far around 60~80 DongFeng 21 missiles and 30~40 launcher systems may have been deployed by the PLA Second Artillery Corps in 7 missile brigades:

802 Brigade
807 Brigade
808 Brigade
809 Brigade
811 Brigade
822 Brigade
823 Brigade

These missiles are generally deployed in areas closer to Chinas borders to ensure adequate target overage of areas previously covered by the DF-3 IRBM, which has a longer range, but is less accurate compared to DongFeng 21. There have reports suggesting that some DongFeng 21 MRBMs have been re-fitted with conventional warheads.

DongFeng 21C

First revealed in 2006, the DF-21C is a conventionally-armed MRBM system with upgraded mobile launcher and guidance system. The missile was said to have a payload of 2,000kg and a maximum range of 1,700km. Unlike the road-mobile DF-21A, the DF-21C is mounted on a 10X10 WS2500 TEL vehicle, which offers some limited off-road travelling ability. The new GPS-based guidance system has reduced the missiles CEP to 30~40m, enabling it for precision-strike missions.

DongFeng 21D

The U.S. Department of Defense has confirmed the existence of the DF-21D land-based ASBM system, which is the worlds first and only of its kind. By combining manoeuvrable re-entry vehicles (MaRVs) with a terminal guidance system, the DF-21C is capable of targeting a slow-moving aircraft carrier battle group from a land-based mobile launcher. The maximum range of the missile was said to be 3,000km, possibly achieved by carrying a smaller payload.

DongFeng 21 (CSS-5) Medium-Range Ballistic Missile - SinoDefence.com
 
Another map showing existing and possible Second Artillery units :

second_artillery_map.png
 
mil-avia said:
Schematic Diagram of DF-21D ASBM Flight Trajectory with Midcourse and Terminal Guidance :

Exhibit-2_ASBM-flight-trajectory-diagram.jpg
Click to expand...


Just to add to your informative post, Terminal Guidance can be provided by either Land, sea, or air based radars, as well as satellites. It has redundancy built in, (in a heavy electronic warfare environment), should all external communication fail, it has the capability to figure out where it's target could have moved to, (i.e. distinguish, identify, evade countermeasures and lock on) since the missile was launched. After all ships, only move on a single axis!

In reality this is a completely new generation of long range missile designed to hit moving targets. There is other exciting / interesting stuff about this particular missile but I can't reveal that on a public forum. In the coming years it will be quite a game changer!
 
Second Artillery Corps missile bases in Chinese maps :

image001.jpg


image002.jpg
 
china is really a superb country because they believe in change time to time they thinks that the new should be much better than the first. and that's a nice Quality in china.
 

