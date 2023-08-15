What's new

China's power use , a key barometer of economic activity, up 5.2% in first seven months​

Xinhua | Updated: 2023-08-15 10:22
64dad9d3a310352610bab906.jpeg


Two State Grid technicians check power transmission facilities in Chuzhou, Anhui province. [Photo by Song Weixing/For China Daily]

BEIJING -- China's electricity consumption, a key barometer of economic activity, registered steady growth in the first seven months of 2023, official data showed on Monday.

During the period, China's power consumption neared 5.2 trillion kilowatt-hours, up 5.2 percent from a year ago, the National Energy Administration said.

Power consumed by primary industries increased 12.3 percent year-on-year, and power used by secondary and tertiary sectors increased 4.6 percent and 9.8 percent, respectively.

Residential power use saw a year-on-year increase of 2.1 percent to 782.7 billion kilowatt-hours during the first seven months, the administration said.

In July alone, the country's power consumption rose 6.5 percent year-on-year to 888.8 billion kilowatt-hours, according to the administration.

www.chinadaily.com.cn

